OKI Selected as Representative Organization for JAXA Space Strategy Fund Project Proposed Jointly with LTS

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OKI (TOKYO:6703) has been selected as the representative organization for the technology development project titled “Development and Global Deployment of a Next-Generation Infrastructure Monitoring System Through Close Integration of Satellites and Ground Sensors,” proposed jointly with LTS, Inc. (Head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and Representative Director: Hiroaki Kabashima; “LTS”). The project comes under the technology development theme “Acceleration of Implementation of Satellite Data Utilization Systems: (A) Development and Demonstration of Satellite Data Utilization Systems” within the open call program of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)’s Space Strategy Fund (Note 1) (Second Phase). The project involves integrating satellite data, sensor data, and existing data to enable the early detection of signs of abnormalities in customer infrastructure, thereby contributing to more advanced inspection operations, faster maintenance decision-making, and reduced maintenance workloads in the future. Overall, the goal is to shift infrastructure management from the conventional reactive approach to preventive maintenance.

The project involves integrating satellite data, sensor data, and existing data to enable the early detection of signs of abnormalities in customer infrastructure, thereby contributing to more advanced inspection operations. Share

In recent years, the impacts of climate change have intensified natural disasters such as landslides and sinkholes on a global scale. In addition, the aging of infrastructure due to urbanization and progressing underground development has emerged as a serious social issue. Many such disasters are known to be preceded by early warning signs in the form of millimeter-scale ground surface deformation. However, conventional satellite observation data has limitations in terms of observation frequency and accuracy, while ground-based sensors have a limited measurement range, and inspection records are difficult to acquire frequently. Against this backdrop, creating a continuous high-precision monitoring platform combining multiple data sources would make it possible to detect the warning signs of major disasters with high accuracy. However, since no current system adequately meets these requirements, OKI has decided to develop an infrastructure monitoring system capable of such integrated monitoring.

In this project, OKI will draw on its ground-based IoT sensor technologies to acquire high-precision ground observation data. These technologies include the easy-to-install and highly reliable Zero-Energy IoT Series, which has an operational track record at approximately 1,000 locations in Japan and has also been demonstrated in Türkiye and Indonesia. These technologies will be combined with AI technology to be developed by LTS to develop a next-generation infrastructure monitoring system that highly integrates wide-area data acquired from satellites (such as changes in the ground), localized data from IoT sensors installed on the ground (such as tilt), and existing inspection and survey data held by operators. Customers will be able to establish a monitoring framework without relying solely on field patrols and visual inspections, detect signs of abnormalities at an early stage, and prioritize maintenance activities. Additionally, the use of easy-to-install sensors is expected to reduce the burden of on-site construction work during system implementation.

OKI will lead overall management of the project and promote collaboration with overseas partners to drive global social implementation, with the aim of expanding into overseas markets, including Türkiye and Southeast Asia. Going forward, OKI will continue to build on its technological capabilities cultivated in the social infrastructure field to strengthen its efforts to create value and resolve social issues on a global scale.

Project Overview

Technology development project title: Development and Global Deployment of a Next-Generation Infrastructure Monitoring System Through Close Integration of Satellites and Ground Sensors

Organizations involved: Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. (representative organization), LTS, Inc. (partner organization)

Project period: From the date of project contract signing until the end of March 2029 (scheduled)

Support period: The initial subsidy project period extends from the date of the subsidy grant decision to the last day of the fiscal year in which the first stage gate evaluation is completed.

About LTS, Inc.

LTS, Inc. provides comprehensive services, centered on collaborative consulting, to enhance clients’ business agility and capacity to implement transformation.

URL: https://lt-s.jp/en/

[Terminology]

Note 1: Space Strategy Fund

The Space Strategy Fund is a fund program established within JAXA to support technology development, technology demonstration, and commercialization in the space field by private companies and universities, with the aim of strengthening the technological base of the space industry and expanding its market.

[Related Links]

OKI Zero-Energy IoT Series website: https://www.oki.com/global/zeiot/

Zero-Energy IoT Series introductory video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lYe1Zhm1200

About Oki Electric Industry (OKI)

Founded in 1881, OKI is Japan's leading information and telecommunication manufacturer. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, OKI provides top-quality products, technologies, and solutions to customers through its Public Solutions, Financial & Payments Solutions, and Components & Manufacturing businesses. Its various business divisions function synergistically to bring to market exciting new products and technologies that meet a wide range of customer needs in various sectors. Visit OKI's global website at https://www.oki.com/global/.

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