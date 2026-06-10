Jenne, Inc. Selects Vida to Bring AI Agent Technology to its Reseller Network

AVON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jenne, Inc., a leading U.S.-based value-added technology solutions distributor and cloud master agent, today announced a partnership with Vida Global Inc. (NYSE American: VIDA), an AI agent operating system that enables businesses to build, deploy, and sell AI agents at scale. Through this partnership, Jenne's network of resellers, integrators, and service providers now has access to the Vida platform, providing what they need to deliver branded AI agent solutions to their customers.

This partnership represents a significant new opportunity for Jenne's reseller network. Rather than simply adding another product to their catalog, Jenne partners can now offer their customers a fully managed AI agent capability, built on Vida's enterprise-grade operating system. Vida handles the build, infrastructure, compliance, billing, and white-labeling, so partners can focus on the customer relationship and go-to-market without the cost or complexity of building AI in-house.

"At Jenne, we are dedicated to equipping our partners with best-in-class technology solutions that help them stay competitive and deliver outstanding value to their customers," said Zach Kenyon, Director of Cloud Solutions Sales & Enablement at Jenne. "AI agents are rapidly becoming core infrastructure for businesses of every size. Through our partnership with Vida, our resellers don't just get a new product to sell, they get the platform to become AI agent providers in their own right. We are excited to bring this opportunity to our network."

Vida agents operate autonomously and at scale across voice, SMS, email, and chat, using skills to handle complex business operations and workflows. Vida's model-agnostic architecture ensures partners and their customers always run on the most advanced AI available, and its SOC 2 Type II-certified, HIPAA-ready infrastructure is built for real-world enterprise requirements.

“Jenne has spent four decades building relationships with the resellers, integrators, and service providers that many businesses across the country rely on,” said Lyle Pratt, Founder and CEO of Vida. “By making Vida available to that network, we're giving those partners a powerful new product to bring to market in one of the fastest-growing categories in technology."

Vida is now available through Jenne's distribution network. Resellers interested in accessing the Vida platform can contact Jenne for more information.

About Jenne, Inc.

Jenne, Inc. is a premier cloud services brokerage and value-added distributor specializing in unified communications and collaboration, networking and infrastructure, video conferencing, physical security, and IoT. Since 1986, Jenne has equipped agents, resellers, integrators, and service providers with a broad portfolio, competitive pricing, precise and on-time logistics, and responsive technical support—backed by continuous sales and technical enablement through Jenne University. Headquartered in Avon, Ohio, Jenne combines scale, speed, and specialized expertise to help partners design, deliver, and grow with confidence.

About Vida

Vida is an AI agent operating system that enables businesses to build, deploy, manage, and monetize AI agents capable of running business operations and communications. The platform is model-agnostic, orchestrating across Vida's proprietary technology and leading large language models and AI systems, including OpenClaw, to deliver intelligent, full-stack agents across industries. Vida serves direct enterprise customers and a global network of resellers, agencies, and partners. For more information, visit vida.io.