STP Investment Services Named Premier Partner for Lightspeed TDMS

WEST CHESTER, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STP Investment Services (STP), a global provider of technology-enabled investment operations, fund administration, and compliance solutions, today announced that Lightspeed Data Solutions has officially designated STP as its Premier Partner for Fund Services under the Lightspeed Trade Data Management System (TDMS) platform. The designation formalizes and elevates a commercial relationship that began in 2019, establishing STP as the preferred partner for investment firms that rely on Lightspeed TDMS for trade settlement, middle-office, and back-office operations.

The partnership combines Lightspeed TDMS's post-trade automation and workflow technology with STP's experienced operational teams to give investment firms a complete, fully supported operating model without the need to build internal infrastructure. STP serves as the operational layer running the Lightspeed TDMS platform day-to-day, supporting clients across trade settlement, trade matching, reconciliation, compliance support, and integrated middle- and back-office operations. The model is designed to meet clients where they are: firms can engage STP for trade settlements as a standalone service, expand to full middle- and back-office outsourcing, or adopt a managed service model in which STP operates within a client's own TDMS environment. Across all configurations, clients benefit from STP's operational depth and the proven automation of Lightspeed TDMS working in concert.

"We have worked alongside STP for years, and the depth of their operational expertise is what makes this partnership meaningful," said Mark Uicker, CEO of Lightspeed Data Solutions. "STP’s operational fluency, combined with their responsiveness and commitment to client outcomes, is exactly why we chose to designate STP as our Premier Partner for Fund Services."

The partnership comes at a defining moment for the post-trade industry. Since the two firms first began working together, the global settlement landscape has compressed dramatically, with the U.S. transitioning to T+1 in May 2024 and the United Kingdom and European Union scheduled to follow with their own T+1 transition in October 2027. These regulatory shifts have raised the operational stakes considerably, reducing tolerance for exceptions and increasing the cost of settlement failures. As part of the expanded partnership, clients also benefit from SmartSettle AI, a predictive analytics module integrated into the Lightspeed TDMS platform that identifies potential settlement failures before they occur, enabling earlier intervention and reducing exposure to penalties. Together, STP and Lightspeed TDMS are positioning their mutual clients to be ready for the next evolution in settlement timelines, including the industry's growing focus on T+0.

"This partnership reflects how we have always thought about serving clients: by building around how they actually operate," said Emmy Bernard, President of STP Investment Services. "With Lightspeed TDMS as the technology foundation and STP's team running it day-to-day, clients get a proven operating model that is purpose-built for post-trade complexity. As settlement timelines continue to compress and regulatory demands increase, having experienced operators embedded in the right technology infrastructure is essential."

The two firms currently share 18 investment managers and fund services clients that already benefit from the combined operating model. That shared client base, built over more than seven years of day-to-day collaboration, reflects the working relationship at the core of the Premier Partnership: a team that has navigated major regulatory transitions together and built the operational fluency to scale with clients as their needs evolve.

For firms seeking to learn more about STP's post-trade operations capabilities and the Lightspeed TDMS partnership, contact STP here.

About STP Investment Services

STP Investment Services is an award-winning technology-enabled services company that provides middle back-office, and compliance solutions to investment managers, hedge and private equity funds, family offices, wealth managers, and asset owners. STP’s end-to-end investment operations, Blueprint technology, and expertise provide a partnership to clients that enables them to grow revenue while optimizing processes and improving productivity while protecting their business. STP provides a broad range of services for the financial services industry with capabilities to process all asset classes and meet ever-evolving business and regulatory requirements. With more than 250 employees around the world, STP services and provides solutions to clients representing more than $500 billion in assets serviced. Visit STP Investment Services at https://stpis.com/.

About Lightspeed TDMS

Lightspeed Trade Data Management Services (Lightspeed TDMS) provides trade data management and post-trade infrastructure solutions designed to improve settlement efficiency, data integrity, and operational resilience for investment firms. TDMS helps firms gain control and visibility across the post-trade lifecycle, enabling more reliable settlement outcomes in increasingly complex markets. Visit Lightspeed TDMS at www.lightspeedtdms.com.