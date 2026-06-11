Li & Fung Expands Vera Bradley Into Apparel, Building on Strong Home Category Momentum

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Li & Fung Limited ("Li & Fung"), the world's leading supply chain solutions partner for consumer brands and retailers, today announced the expansion of its licensing partnership with Vera Bradley into apparel, building on the strong performance of its existing soft home business launched in early 2025. The agreement, facilitated by Vera Bradley’s licensing agency IMG Licensing, extends the collaboration into several apparel categories, with an initial focus on tops, sweaters, and outerwear launching for holiday 2026, and expanding to include swim and dresses for cruise 2027. The collection will be available across full-price, specialty, off-price, and club channels.

The new apparel line brings Vera Bradley’s signature prints and design language into everyday wear. The collection focuses on recognizable patterns, color, and quilting details, adapted for a broad, multigenerational customer. Share

Building on the momentum in home, the new apparel line brings Vera Bradley’s signature prints and design language into everyday wear. The collection focuses on recognizable patterns, color, and quilting details, adapted for a broad, multigenerational customer, and designed to sell across channels.

“We’ve seen strong traction in home, and expanding into apparel is a natural next step,” said Jason Kra, President of Li & Fung. “What we bring is the ability to scale this across categories and channels, without losing what makes the brand distinctive.”

“At the end of the day, it comes down to making the product work,” said Mel Limoncelli, Senior Vice President, Head of Licensed Brands at Li & Fung. “We take what customers already love about Vera Bradley and translate that into apparel that fits how people shop today.”

This expansion builds on Li & Fung's growing pipeline of licensing partnerships, as brands look for a partner who can move quickly and execute across multiple markets in a more complex environment.

"Apparel is a meaningful expansion for Vera Bradley," said Melinda Paraie, Chief Brand Officer of Vera Bradley. "We've built strong momentum in the home category, and we're confident this partnership will help us deliver quality apparel that reflects our brand's DNA. It's about meeting our customers where they are and giving them more ways to express their personal style."

The new Vera Bradley apparel line will debut for holiday 2026 and is now available for viewings and orders. Retailers interested in viewing the new apparel line or adding the line to their assortments can contact VeraBradleyApparelSales@lifung.com.

About Li & Fung Limited

Li & Fung, the Hong Kong-headquartered multinational group, is the world’s leading supply chain solutions partner. It specializes in responsibly managing complex global supply chains, helping leading retailers and brands worldwide optimize costs, improve speed to market, and reduce supply chain risks. For more information, please visit www.lifung.com

About Vera Bradley, Inc.

Vera Bradley, Inc. is a leading lifestyle company that offers a breadth of iconically casual, colorful, and thoughtfully designed pieces that support self-expression. With a devoted, emotionally connected, and multigenerational customer base, Vera Bradley is a brand that celebrates individuality through bold patterns, vibrant colors, and innovative designs.

Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller and based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Vera Bradley is known for its distinctive handbags, luggage, travel accessories, fashion and home goods, and unique gifts. The brand’s deep-rooted commitment to community, connection, and charitable giving continues to inspire and resonate with customers around the world.

About IMG Licensing

IMG Licensing is the global leader in brand licensing, managing licensing programs for many of the world’s best-known brands and trademarks. With more than 25 offices worldwide, IMG Licensing delivers innovative brand growth across fashion, entertainment, sports, food, gaming, and lifestyle categories. IMG Licensing is part of WME Group. For more information, visit imglicensing.com.