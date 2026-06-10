Phenom Partners with ServiceNow to Introduce AI Hiring Agents

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phenom, the leader in applied AI with an infrastructure built specifically to redesign work operations, today announced its collaboration with ServiceNow to connect best-in-class HR capabilities to the ServiceNow AI Platform. The combination of Phenom and ServiceNow closes a structural gap in how enterprises use AI for hiring.

“Giving managers and teams access to Phenom's agents brings the hiring intelligence and real-world context enterprises need to fill critical roles faster, with the governance required to scale,” said John Phillips, GVP, Employee Experience, ServiceNow. Share

ServiceNow has transformed the employee experience across HR, with the recruiting process presenting an opportunity to further extend the connected, efficient experiences into hiring. Without that extension, enterprises face slower hiring, greater compliance exposure and a talent acquisition function that can't keep pace with the rest of the business as AI deployment scales.

Now hiring can happen on the ServiceNow AI Platform with support from Phenom AI agents to give hiring managers the autonomy to fill their critical roles faster. The ServiceNow AI Control Tower governs all agent activity, applying the same standards used across the business. The result is faster, higher quality hires and AI governance that scales without a separate AI stack.

From Requisition to Offer, a Guided Hiring Experience in ServiceNow

Phenom’s agents integrate directly into the ServiceNow AI Platform, including ServiceNow Otto, allowing hiring managers to autonomously conduct intake meetings, generate job descriptions, source and screen candidates for the role, and move the top candidates to the interview phase. Compliance checks, stakeholder notifications and approvals stay inside ServiceNow while candidate engagement runs through Phenom, with both sides in continuous sync.

“Our customers want AI in one place. This is a single conversational interface serving as the front door to productivity where all work becomes AI-assisted, whether it’s an IT request or an HR process like hiring,” said John Phillips, GVP of Employee Experience at ServiceNow. “Giving managers and teams access to Phenom's agents brings the hiring intelligence and real-world context enterprises need to fill critical roles faster, with the governance required to scale. Together, we’re creating talent outcomes at the pace of AI.”

The integration is built on A2A and MCP, emerging open standards that enable AI agents and systems to share context and coordinate work. Rather than relying on custom code, Phenom connects to ServiceNow through these standardized protocols, aligning with the broader direction of the AI ecosystem. This approach embeds governance throughout the workflow, making compliance a consistent part of each step rather than a final checkpoint.

“The companies that dominate hiring won’t be the ones with the most AI. They’ll be the ones whose AI understands the realities of their business and operates inside the workflow that runs everything else,” said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development at Phenom. “ServiceNow puts our agents directly into more of those workflows.”

Phenom’s integration with ServiceNow will be available to joint customers through the ServiceNow Store starting this summer, with further enhancements and extensions slated for release in the coming months.

To learn about Phenom’s latest AI and automation innovations, watch its HR Innovation Showcase on demand.

About Phenom

Phenom is an applied AI company with the only AI infrastructure built specifically for HR. Powered by Engines that harmonize data, Ontologies that guide every decision, X AI that hyper-personalizes experiences, and Agents that work alongside teams, Phenom’s platform uses industry and business context to automate workflows, eliminate busywork, and enhance every experience while remaining compliant. Driven by a purpose to help a billion people find the right work, no other company is as dedicated to helping organizations hire faster, develop better and retain longer.

Phenom has earned accolades including: Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies (6 consecutive years), Deloitte Technology’s Fast 500 (5 years), 11 Brandon Hall ‘Excellence in Technology’ awards including Gold for ‘Best Advance in Generative AI for Business Impact,’ Business Intelligence Group’s Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards (3 consecutive years), The Cloud Awards 2025/2024, The A.I. Awards 2024, and a regional Timmy Award for launching and optimizing HelpOneBillion.com (2020).

Headquartered in Greater Philadelphia, Phenom also has offices in Canada, India, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany and the United Kingdom.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com. Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

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