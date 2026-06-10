HNTB-HOK Joint Venture, in Association with PAU, selected as design team for transformational New York Penn Station project

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The HNTB–HOK Joint Venture, in association with Practice for Architecture and Urbanism (PAU), has been selected as the design team for the transformation of Amtrak’s New York Penn Station, one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in the United States.

HNTB–HOK joint venture to deliver integrated design for one of the nation’s most significant transportation infrastructure initiatives. Share

The announcement follows the selection of Penn Transformation Partners, a joint venture of Halmar and Skanska, as master developer for the project by the U.S. Department of Transportation and Amtrak. Together, the integrated team will lead the redevelopment of Penn Station into a world-class transportation hub serving millions of passengers each year.

The HNTB–HOK team will drive the architectural, urban design and engineering vision for a dramatically reimagined station; one that enhances capacity, improves passenger experience and reconnects the facility to the city.

The project will deliver:

A grand new entrance along Eighth Avenue leading to a light-filled train hall

Expanded and intuitive concourses to replace existing constrained circulation

Improved track capacity and operational efficiency

Enhanced retail, wayfinding and passenger amenities

A revitalized subterranean infrastructure

Integration with Madison Square Garden and surrounding urban fabric

“Transforming Penn Station requires an integrated approach to unite people, systems and infrastructure,” said Mike Sweeney, HNTB’s eastern U.S. president. “HNTB is proud to partner with HOK to shape the future of one of the most vital transportation hubs in the country.”

With deep expertise in large-scale transportation, civic architecture and complex urban environments, the design team will work closely with Penn Transformation Partners, Amtrak and key stakeholders to advance the project through design, approvals and delivery.

“HOK is honored to partner with HNTB and collaborate with PAU on one of the most consequential civic projects in the country,” said Carl Galioto, HOK’s president and managing principal of its Northeast practice. “Penn Station is a defining public space for New York City and the nation. This transformation represents a rare opportunity to restore a sense of dignity, clarity and civic presence to one of America’s most important gateways, creating an architecture that reflects the scale, history and aspirations of the city it serves.”

The Penn Station transformation aims to replace decades of fragmented, outdated infrastructure with a cohesive, modern entryway that prioritizes accessibility, safety and passenger comfort—while supporting long-term regional growth.

This project fundamentally rethinks how a complex, high-volume transportation hub functions. By improving circulation, increasing capacity and introducing intuitive wayfinding, the design will enable a more seamless and efficient passenger journey. The goal is to deliver a station that performs at the highest level and supports future growth while making daily travel faster, safer and more legible for millions of riders.

Design and development efforts are now underway, with construction expected to begin in 2027.

About HNTB

For more than a century, HNTB Corporation has been at the forefront of designing and advancing transportation infrastructure that enhances mobility and improves local communities. With client relationships spanning decades, we understand infrastructure life cycles and have perspective and experience to solve the most complex technical, financial and operational challenges with vision and imagination. As employee owners committed to excellence, we prioritize client success while delivering a full spectrum of infrastructure-related services. Discover HNTB’s Spark at www.hntb.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

ABOUT HOK

HOK is a collective of future-forward thinkers and designers who are driven to face the critical challenges of our time. We are dedicated to improving people’s lives, serving our clients and healing the planet. Current and recent Sports + Recreation + Entertainment projects include the Jacksonville Jaguars’ Stadium of the Future (EverBank Stadium renovation); the Denver Broncos’ new Training Facility and Headquarters; New York City Football Club’s Etihad Park; St. Louis CITY SC’s Energizer Park; Detroit City FC’s new soccer stadium; the KC Current’s Riverside Stadium and Performance Center; Roig Arena in Valencia, Spain; and the Avicii Arena Modernization in Stockholm, Sweden.