MTN Group Fintech Advances Digital Transformation Through Strategic Technology Partnership

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MTN Group Fintech has entered into a strategic partnership with Ant International, a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider, to accelerate the transformation of its mobile money ecosystem.

The partnership, which is expected to launch in Nigeria next quarter, will introduce a super-app platform designed to enhance user experience, deepen digital inclusion and enable a next-generation ecosystem for digital finance, lifestyle and commerce services around MoMo.

By leveraging Ant International’s advanced technology, MTN is evolving MoMo to enable stronger ecosystem integration through a mini app platform, enhanced fraud prevention and richer engagement features for consumers and merchants. The partnership represents a major step in building a more resilient and future-ready digital ecosystem.

“This partnership aligns with MTN Group’s ambition of leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress by leveraging scale, technology and strong global partnerships,” said MTN Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita. “It reflects our commitment to transforming the customer experience at scale by delivering a more seamless, secure and intuitive MoMo platform that advances digital inclusion and expands economic participation.”

Douglas Feagin, President of Ant International, added: “We are proud to support MTN Group Fintech in advancing its transformation journey. By combining MTN’s deep market insight with our advanced technology capabilities, we aim to help create a more inclusive, secure and scalable digital financial services environment that benefits both consumers and merchants in-country.”

MTN Group Fintech CEO Serigne Dioum said: “This partnership marks an important milestone in our ambition to help shape Africa’s digital financial future through our One Big Tech strategy.”

The transformation is expected to significantly enhance the MoMo experience in Nigeria by enabling faster transactions, improved reliability and greater integration across financial and commerce services. Customers will benefit from a more intuitive and responsive application that supports payments, savings and value-added services within a unified digital environment.

Beyond improving everyday financial interactions, the initiative reinforces MTN Group Fintech’s commitment to advancing digital inclusion and economic empowerment in Sub-Saharan Africa, identified by the GSMA as the world’s most active mobile money region.

This transformation strengthens MTN Group Fintech’s position to help shape the future of digital finance by delivering accessible, intelligent and trusted financial services that support inclusive growth across the continent.

About MTN Group Fintech

MTN Group Fintech is the financial technology division of MTN Group, Africa's largest mobile network operator. Through its flagship platform, MoMo (Mobile Money), MTN Fintech provides a wide range of financial services including payments, remittances, savings, insurance, and lending to over 67.4 million active users across 14 African markets. MTN Fintech is committed to driving financial inclusion and empowering individuals and businesses through digital financial solutions.

About Ant International

Ant International is a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider. Through collaboration across the private and public sectors, our unified techfin platform supports financial institutions and merchants of all sizes to achieve inclusive growth through a comprehensive range of cutting-edge digital payment and financial services solutions. To learn more, please visit https://www.ant-intl.com/