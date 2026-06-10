WILLY CHAVARRIA Debuts World Cup Collection Exclusively Through Swap Storefront

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Swap, the first agentic storefront, announced that WILLY CHAVARRIA is exclusively launching his new adidas World Cup collection through ai.willychavarria.com, his AI-powered storefront built and powered by Swap. Available today, the launch marks the first major fashion exclusive on the platform and offers a new model for how culturally significant drops reach consumers, replacing the traditional e-commerce funnel with a fully conversational and interactive shopping experience.

Rooted in the intersection of sport, culture, and community, WILLY CHAVARRIA's new World Cup collection with adidas reimagines football-inspired design through a contemporary lens. Drawing from the legacy of the Mexican National Team and the unifying power of the game, the collection reflects Chavarria's ongoing exploration of identity, heritage, and belonging.

Through an AI agent embedded directly into WILLY CHAVARRIA’s Storefront, shoppers can explore the collection through guided discovery, receive personalized recommendations, virtually try on every look in real time, and complete checkout without ever leaving the branded experience.

“We are excited to be able to bring WILLY CHAVARRIA to our customers as the business continues to grow on a global scale,” said Willy Chavarria, CEO and Creative Director at WILLY CHAVARRIA. “A key pillar of our brand is the feeling of connectedness with our community, and Swap will change the way consumers around the world are able to interact with us. This level of access reaches areas where we may not have a physical presence yet, and we’re grateful to be working with a platform that puts the power of brand experience and client interaction back in our hands rather than diluting or complicating the process.”

The release also underscores a broader shift happening across retail as brands look beyond the traditional dot-com and toward AI-powered experiences that can guide, assist, and personalize in real time. Swap Storefront is built around the idea that shopping online should feel less transactional and more experiential, particularly for launches driven by community, identity, and culture.

“Major drops deserve more than a static product page. We built Swap Storefront for brands that see commerce as an experience, not just a transaction,” said Sam Atkinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Swap. “Willy Chavarria chose Swap Storefront because he wanted a launch experience that felt premium, interactive, and seamless from discovery through checkout. Being selected as the exclusive launch partner for this collaboration is a major milestone for our platform and a strong validation of where online retail is headed.”

Since Swap Storefront's launch last month, the platform has demonstrated 2x conversion rates, 3x time on site, and a 20% reduction in returns compared to traditional e-commerce journeys. The WILLY CHAVARRIA x adidas drop is the platform's first exclusive partnership with a global fashion collaboration, bringing that performance to one of the most in-demand releases of the year.

To learn more about Swap Storefront, visit swap-commerce.com/talk-to-my-agent.

About Swap:

Founded in 2022 by Sam Atkinson and Zach Bailet, Swap built the first agentic storefront, replacing traditional static websites with immersive, agent-led commerce experiences that take shoppers from product discovery to virtual try-on to checkout in a single branded flow. Trusted by 800+ brands, Swap also provides best-in-class infrastructure from cross-border returns and inventory to tax and global compliance, helping merchants sell anywhere and scale globally on one unified platform. To learn more, visit Swap Commerce.

About WILLY CHAVARRIA:

The WILLY CHAVARRIA mission is to uplift the underrepresented through the transformative power of art and design. The brand’s collections embody a sensitive and cinematic approach, seamlessly blending the emotional depth of art with contemporary political themes, telling a compelling story of the human spirit. Willy strives to be a voice for the voiceless, often collaborating with organizations to advocate for social justice. His inspiration is drawn from biographical elements, including nods to his Mexican-American heritage, the beauty found in the streets, and the surrounding culture.