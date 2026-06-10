Hack The Box and Semperis Form Strategic Technology Alliance to Advance Enterprise Identity Resilience

NEW YORK & HOBOKEN, New Jersey--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hack The Box (HTB), the global leader in AI cybersecurity readiness, and Semperis, the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis management company, today announced a strategic technology alliance. The alliance brings together Semperis’ hybrid identity-security expertise with HTB’s hands-on cyber readiness platform, supporting security teams with the skills, workflows, and response capabilities needed to prepare for and respond to identity-based threats. Together, the companies will support security teams through hands-on training, cyber exercises and joint industry initiatives focused on building stronger operational resilience.

Together, we can help security teams turn identity-risk insight into hands-on practice, stronger workflows and a more confident response. Share

As hybrid environments, AI-driven transformation and operational complexity are reshaping enterprise security, identity has become one of the most important areas that defenders need to protect. Most organizations can’t detect, respond to and remediate cyberattacks against Active Directory, Entra ID, Okta and Ping Security before they become outages. This alliance reflects growing industry demand for security strategies that combine technology investment with measurable workforce readiness.

Both companies share a belief that improving cyber resilience is an industry-wide responsibility. Semperis’ “force for good” approach to cybersecurity aligns with HTB’s mission to help organizations strengthen cyber skills through hands-on training. As identity threats continue to evolve amid AI-driven complexity, organizations need security teams prepared to respond quickly and with confidence.

“Identity resilience is not just a tooling challenge. It is a people and readiness challenge,” said Haris Pylarinos, Founder and CEO of Hack The Box. “Semperis brings deep identity-security expertise and a strong commitment to doing what is right for the industry. Together, we can help security teams turn identity-risk insight into hands-on practice, stronger workflows and a more confident response.”

Hack The Box and Semperis will focus on:

Collaboration initiatives around Purple Knight, Semperis’ open-source identity security vulnerability assessment tool for Active Directory, Entra ID and Okta environments

Educational content informed by Semperis threat research across Active Directory and Entra ID security

Joint event activations at industry events, including the 2026 Hybrid Identity Protection Conference (HIP Conf), Black Hat, and joint technical roadshows and participation in Semperis’ Midnight in the War Room Action Partner network

Joint customer and partner readiness programs that combine identity-threat expertise with HTB hands-on labs, exercises and training pathways to support enterprise team adoption, validation and improve response to identity-based attacks.

“At Semperis, our ‘Force for Good’ mission means doing right by defenders and the broader cybersecurity community,” said Marty Momdjian, Semperis General Manager, Ready1 & Strategic Initiatives. “As organizations adapt to new AI-related security threats, they need both the visibility into identity risk and the human skills to respond effectively. Our alliance with Hack The Box reflects that commitment by helping defenders strengthen identity resilience in practice. Through community tools like Purple Knight and Forest Druid, which are used by tens of thousands of companies worldwide, we’re helping organizations better understand identity threats and prepare their teams to respond.”

About Hack The Box

Hack The Box is the leading cyber readiness platform for the agentic era, battle-testing and upskilling both humans and AI agents for organizational cyber resilience. Trusted by the Fortune 500, government agencies, and MSSPs, the platform delivers threat-informed learning paths consisting of real-world scenarios in gamified labs and live-fire simulations that build and validate offensive and defensive cyber capabilities. With a loyal community of more than 4 million members and 800+ enterprise customers, Hack The Box empowers teams and intelligent systems alike to strengthen cyber defenses and reduce breach risk effectively. For more information, visit hackthebox.com

About Semperis

Semperis is the identity-driven cyber resilience and crisis management company trusted by the world’s largest enterprises and government agencies to protect critical identity systems. Purpose-built for multi-cloud and hybrid identity environments—including Active Directory, Entra ID, Okta, and Ping Identity—Semperis helps organizations prevent, detect, respond to, and recover from identity-based cyberattacks.

Modern cyberattacks are won or lost at the identity layer, where failures now escalate into full-scale business crises. Semperis’ AI-powered platform unifies identity lifecycle defense and crisis management—hardening identity infrastructure, detecting and containing active threats, enabling rapid, trusted recovery, and supporting secure, out-of-band coordination when core systems are disrupted—all reinforced by a world-class identity forensics and incident response team.

As part of its mission to help organizations achieve true cyber resilience, Semperis supports the broader cyber community through the award-winning Hybrid Identity Protection (HIP) Conference and Podcast, and free identity security tools including Purple Knight and Forest Druid. More than 1,200 organizations—including over 25% of the 100 largest U.S. companies—rely on Semperis. The company is privately held, headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey, and serves customers in more than 40 countries.

Learn more: semperis.com

Follow us: Blog / LinkedIn / X / Facebook / YouTube