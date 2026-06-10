Vega Health and Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation Partner to Bring Proven AI for Vulnerable Populations to Health Systems Nationwide

DURHAM, N.C. & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vega Health, the end-to-end AI partner for health systems navigating the complexity of AI adoption and scaling, today announced a licensing agreement with Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation (PCCI). PCCI is a non-profit research and development organization that brings unparalleled expertise in applying AI and social determinants of health (SDoH) to improve outcomes for vulnerable populations. The partnership makes five of PCCI’s clinically validated AI models available on the Vega Health Marketplace and expands access to proven AI solutions.

"A model without a workflow is just fancy math...Vega Health brings infrastructure, the implementation expertise, and expertise, and the health system relationships that accelerate the scale at which our innovations operate." - Steve Miff, PhD, PCCI Share

PCCI has spent more than a decade designing, developing, implementing, and rigorously monitoring AI in the complex clinical environment of Parkland Health (“Parkland”), a publicly owned Dallas County safety-net health system serving one of the most diverse and medically underserved patient populations in the United States.

With the addition of PCCI’s AI models, the Vega Health Marketplace continues to expand the most rigorously curated collection of validated AI models in healthcare. Sourced from leading health systems and innovators, each AI model is validated in real-world settings. Vega Health licenses solutions that address the priorities or challenges of healthcare delivery organizations and supports workflow integration so that AI solutions work for end-users.

The agreement with PCCI reflects Vega Health’s commitment to scale the most effective clinical AI models built inside health systems by the clinicians and data scientists closest to patient care. After making significant and measurable impacts at the sites where they are developed, these innovations can now accelerate local impact by scaling to other healthcare delivery organizations. PCCI’s models will now be available to Vega Health’s growing network of health system partners. The arrangement represents a replicable commercialization pathway for innovators across healthcare delivery organizations.

"Innovators developing AI models alongside healthcare systems’ front-line staff spend years generating effective AI solutions, but the reach of those innovations often stops at the hospital's front door,” said Vega Health Co-Founder and CEO Mark Sendak, MD, MPP. “PCCI represents exactly the kind of partner we built Vega Health for: a team that has done the hard work of developing, integrating, and proving AI in one of the most demanding clinical environments in the country. Our job is to make sure the impact of that work scales beyond Dallas. The agreement we're announcing today establishes a pathway for innovators everywhere to scale the impact of their AI solutions through a marketplace partner aligned with their interests."

The five PCCI models now available on the Vega Health Marketplace address high-priority clinical and operational challenges facing health systems of all sizes:

Inpatient Sepsis Prediction : A real-time model that identifies patients at risk of developing sepsis within the next 12 hours in inpatient medicine units by surfacing the top clinical drivers of each prediction directly in the EHR workflow. The model enables faster, more confident intervention before deterioration occurs. PCCI’s model fired on average 19 hours before typical antibiotic administration, compared to 1.5 hours for current industry models.

: A real-time model that identifies patients at risk of developing sepsis within the next 12 hours in inpatient medicine units by surfacing the top clinical drivers of each prediction directly in the EHR workflow. The model enables faster, more confident intervention before deterioration occurs. PCCI’s model fired on average 19 hours before typical antibiotic administration, compared to 1.5 hours for current industry models. ED and Urgent Care Sepsis Present-on-Admission (POA) : Designed for the front door of the hospital, this model identifies patients arriving in the emergency department or urgent care setting who are already septic at presentation, triggering immediate provider and nursing alerts to accelerate time-to-treatment for sepsis.

: Designed for the front door of the hospital, this model identifies patients arriving in the emergency department or urgent care setting who are already septic at presentation, triggering immediate provider and nursing alerts to accelerate time-to-treatment for sepsis. Parkland Trauma Index of Mortality (PTIM) : A predictive model that updates hourly to assess in-hospital mortality risk for polytrauma patients. Over a one-year period at Parkland, PTIM correctly identified 89% of the high-risk trauma patients and 92% of the low-risk trauma patients.

: updates hourly to assess in-hospital mortality risk for polytrauma patients. Over a one-year period at Parkland, PTIM correctly identified 89% of the high-risk trauma patients and 92% of the low-risk trauma patients. PARADE (Patients at Risk for Adverse Drug Events) : At the time of admission, PARADE stratifies patients by risk of experiencing an adverse drug event during their stay, enabling pharmacist intervention that has been shown to prevent more than 2,000 adverse drug events and deliver over $17 million in avoided costs at Parkland.

: At the time of admission, PARADE stratifies patients by risk of experiencing an adverse drug event during their stay, enabling pharmacist intervention that has been shown to prevent more than 2,000 adverse drug events and deliver over $17 million in avoided costs at Parkland. Workplace Safety AI Model: Drawing on EHR data, HR records, and social drivers of health, the workplace safety prediction model efficiently screens admitted patients by identifying those encounters that are most likely to proceed without a violent incident, allowing care teams to focus their patient support efforts. In a pilot at Parkland, the model accurately predicted 77% of violent incidents within 30 minutes of admission.

PCCI uses a detailed evaluation rubric to evaluate and align its models to state and federal agency frameworks (e.g., NIST, ONC, ASTP, and state-based legislation), focusing on areas like accountability, privacy, security, equity, explainability, and reliability. This ensures that PCCI’s AI models meet the highest standards and are developed and used responsibly while complying with regulations.

"PCCI has always designed our models with one question in mind: how do we deliver actionable intelligence to front-line staff and supercharge their insights into the unique and rapidly evolving needs or each patient. The goal is to predict an event before it happens, reduce the administrative burden and help save lives,” said Steve Miff, PhD, President and CEO of PCCI. “A model without a workflow is just fancy math, and we’ve been looking for the right partner who understands what rigorous, successful implementation of clinical AI looks like in practice. Vega Health brings infrastructure, the implementation expertise, and the health system relationships that accelerate the scale at which our innovations operate. This partnership expands options available to Vega Health customers, and ultimately benefits patients."

Health systems that are interested in leveraging PCCI models will work with Vega Health to evaluate models on their local patient data before being implemented. Once the decision is made to implement a model, Vega Health supports clinical adoption and ongoing monitoring to track technical accuracy, clinical adoption, and real-world outcomes. The Vega Health–PCCI partnership is designed to serve as a model for how health system innovators can scale their work.

About Vega Health

Vega Health is the end-to-end AI partner for healthcare delivery organizations working to identify, implement, monitor, and scale AI solutions aligned with their strategic goals. The Vega Health Platform provides essential infrastructure installed in a health system’s local environment, and the Vega Health Marketplace offers access to rigorously curated, peer-reviewed AI models sourced from leading health systems and innovators. Vega Health was founded by leaders who spent over a decade building and implementing more than 60 AI solutions at Duke Health and co-founding the Health AI Partnership. For more information, visit vegahealth.com.

About Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation (PCCI)

Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation (PCCI) is a mission-driven research organization with industry-leading expertise in the practical applications of artificial intelligence and social determinants of health (SDoH). PCCI strives to harness the transformative potential of data to identify needs, prioritize services, empower providers, and engage patients in ways that improve outcomes and strengthen communities. In the last six years, PCCI AI models have generated nearly 35 million AI-driven predictions, engaged more than 6.2 million patients, and identified 2.8 million residents as being high-risk. For more information, visit pccinnovation.org.