GK Digital Ventures and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment Announce First Round of Speakers for "The Global Game: The Future of Soccer, Tech & Media Summit"
GK Digital Ventures and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment Announce First Round of Speakers for "The Global Game: The Future of Soccer, Tech & Media Summit"
Lineup Features Executives and Innovators Shaping Soccer, Including Leaders from FIFA, U.S. Soccer, Onefootball, Fanatics, LALIGA, Bundesliga, IBM, Seattle Sounders FC, and More Ahead of July 15 Summit at Prudential Center
NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GK Digital Ventures:
WHAT:
GK Digital Ventures, in partnership with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), today announced the first round of confirmed speakers for the second annual "The Global Game: The Future of Soccer, Tech & Media Summit," taking place Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ — during the week of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final.
The initial speaker lineup brings together some of the most influential voices across soccer ownership, media, technology, marketing, and global league operations:
- Fred Mangione – Chief Business Officer, FIFA World Cup New York-New Jersey Host Committee
- Abe Geiger – Chief Product Officer, U.S. Soccer
- Elliot Richardson — Founder, Chairman and Key Shareholder, Dugout & Onefootball
- Jeremi Gorman — Chief Revenue Officer, Fanatics Advertising
- Laura Correnti – CEO & Founder, Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment
- Rand Getlin — Co-Founder, Park Stories; Director and Co-Producer of U.S. Against the World
- Jonathan H. Adashek — Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, IBM
- Nicolás García Hemme — Managing Director, LALIGA North America
- Robin Austermann — Executive Vice President, Bundesliga Americas
- Courtney Carter — Chief Revenue Officer, Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC
- Gayle Troberman – Co-Founder, Bubbler Media; Executive Consultant, iHeartMedia
- Charlie Stillitano - President USA, TEG Sport & Global Head of Football
- Darren Rovell — Founder, CCLT Media
- Arda Ocal — Emmy Award-Winning Broadcaster and Host
Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks. (Moderators and Speakers subject to change.)
WHO:
Produced by GK Digital Ventures and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), The Global Game: The Future of Soccer, Tech & Media Summit is the only major business summit exclusively dedicated to soccer — a curated, full-day gathering bringing together club owners, league executives, broadcasters, brands, athletes, and investors during the World Cup. The 2026 program will explore the key forces shaping the global game across four tracks: Business & Ownership; Content, Culture & Commerce; Tech & Innovation; and International & Women's.
WHY:
With the economics of the sport rapidly evolving, The Global Game Summit returns at the most powerful possible moment for the business of global soccer to convene.
WHEN:
Wednesday, July 15, 2026
WHERE:
Prudential Center
25 Lafayette Street, Newark, NJ 07102
REGISTRATION & DETAILS:
Attendance is limited. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com
For additional details, including partnership and sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://www.globalgamesummit.com
Contacts
MEDIA CONTACT:
Peter Ramsay / Lora Metzner
Global Results Communications
Email: gkdv@globalresultspr.com
Phone: +1 949.307.5908