GK Digital Ventures and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment Announce First Round of Speakers for "The Global Game: The Future of Soccer, Tech & Media Summit"

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GK Digital Ventures:

WHAT:

GK Digital Ventures, in partnership with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), today announced the first round of confirmed speakers for the second annual "The Global Game: The Future of Soccer, Tech & Media Summit," taking place Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ — during the week of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final.

The initial speaker lineup brings together some of the most influential voices across soccer ownership, media, technology, marketing, and global league operations:

Fred Mangione – Chief Business Officer, FIFA World Cup New York-New Jersey Host Committee

Chief Business Officer, FIFA World Cup New York-New Jersey Host Committee Abe Geiger – Chief Product Officer, U.S. Soccer

Chief Product Officer, U.S. Soccer Elliot Richardson — Founder, Chairman and Key Shareholder, Dugout & Onefootball

— Founder, Chairman and Key Shareholder, Dugout & Onefootball Jeremi Gorman — Chief Revenue Officer, Fanatics Advertising

— Chief Revenue Officer, Fanatics Advertising Laura Correnti – CEO & Founder, Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment

– CEO & Founder, Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment Rand Getlin — Co-Founder, Park Stories; Director and Co-Producer of U.S. Against the World

— Co-Founder, Park Stories; Director and Co-Producer of Jonathan H. Adashek — Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, IBM

— Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, IBM Nicolás García Hemme — Managing Director, LALIGA North America

— Managing Director, LALIGA North America Robin Austermann — Executive Vice President, Bundesliga Americas

— Executive Vice President, Bundesliga Americas Courtney Carter — Chief Revenue Officer, Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC

— Chief Revenue Officer, Seattle Sounders FC and Seattle Reign FC Gayle Troberman – Co-Founder, Bubbler Media; Executive Consultant, iHeartMedia

– Co-Founder, Bubbler Media; Executive Consultant, iHeartMedia Charlie Stillitano - President USA, TEG Sport & Global Head of Football

- President USA, TEG Sport & Global Head of Football Darren Rovell — Founder, CCLT Media

— Founder, CCLT Media Arda Ocal — Emmy Award-Winning Broadcaster and Host

Additional speakers will be announced in the coming weeks. (Moderators and Speakers subject to change.)

WHO:

Produced by GK Digital Ventures and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), The Global Game: The Future of Soccer, Tech & Media Summit is the only major business summit exclusively dedicated to soccer — a curated, full-day gathering bringing together club owners, league executives, broadcasters, brands, athletes, and investors during the World Cup. The 2026 program will explore the key forces shaping the global game across four tracks: Business & Ownership; Content, Culture & Commerce; Tech & Innovation; and International & Women's.

WHY:

With the economics of the sport rapidly evolving, The Global Game Summit returns at the most powerful possible moment for the business of global soccer to convene.

WHEN:

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

WHERE:

Prudential Center

25 Lafayette Street, Newark, NJ 07102

REGISTRATION & DETAILS:

Attendance is limited. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com

For additional details, including partnership and sponsorship opportunities, please visit https://www.globalgamesummit.com