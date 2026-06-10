Guitar Center Serves as Exclusive Launch Partner for the Orange Amps Outlowd ES Series, Designed in Collaboration with Ed Sheeran

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orange Amps today launched the Outlowd ES Series, a new line of acoustic amplifiers designed by Orange in collaboration with Ed Sheeran, and sold exclusively at Guitar Center in the U.S. Three models cover the full range from bedroom practice to professional stage, priced from $199 to $1,499. The ES3 and ES60 are available now; the ES100 arrives September 10, 2026.

Each model features acoustic-specific voicing, rechargeable battery operation, Bluetooth playback, and dedicated guitar and vocal channels with streamlined controls built for real-world performance.

Orange is already a top-five guitar amp brand at Guitar Center with product in every store nationwide. The Outlowd ES Series is the first Guitar Center-exclusive product range developed with Orange and marks a new era of acoustic amplification with a fresh lineup. The ES3 and ES60 will be available in all Guitar Center stores; the ES100 launches in select locations later this year.

"Ed Sheeran literally built his career playing an acoustic guitar through an amp on a street corner,” said Gabe Dalporto, CEO of Guitar Center. “That's exactly the kind of musician Orange designed this for, and we're proud to be the place where it launches.”

Guitar Center will support the launch through experiential activations tied to Ed Sheeran’s U.S. tour, running June through November. Activations include pop-up demo stations and fan experiences at select tour stops across major markets. Customers can visit their local Guitar Center to play the series in person.

“Music doesn’t start in arenas or on streaming platforms - it starts in bedrooms, youth clubs, pubs, schools, parks, living rooms and street corners. That’s where I found my voice,” said Ed Sheeran. “I think tiny venues are super important to learn how to perform, and busking teaches you not to sweat the big stuff. I wanted this project with Orange to feel honest to that: celebrating local musicians, local communities, and the idea that anyone can start somewhere."

Collection Features:

ES3 | 3W Acoustic Mini Amp ($199)

Designed for bedroom players, songwriters, and casual acoustic musicians. Features built-in reverb, Bluetooth, and up to 12 hours of battery life via USB-C. Leather carry strap included.

ES60 | 60W Acoustic Busking Amp ($699)

Built for buskers, coffeehouse performers, and mobile gigging musicians. Dedicated guitar and mic channels, individual reverb controls, effects loop, balanced line out, and up to 12 hours of rechargeable battery operation. Gig bag included.

ES100 — 100W Acoustic Amp (arriving September 10, 2026)

The flagship model, built for professional performers and touring musicians. Celestion neodymium 12" speaker with HF tweeter, dedicated guitar and mic channels, effects loop, and balanced line out for stage-ready performance.

The ES3 and ES60 are available now at Guitar Center stores nationwide and at guitarcenter.com. The ES100 arrives September 2026 in select Guitar Center locations.

About Guitar Center:

Guitar Center is the leading retailer of musical instruments, lessons, repairs and rentals in the U.S. With more than 300 stores nationwide and one of the top direct sales websites in the industry, Guitar Center has helped people make music for more than 60 years. Guitar Center provides a range of musician-based services, including Guitar Center Lessons for players of all ages and skill levels, GC Repairs, an on-site maintenance and repair service, and GC Rentals, offering easy access to instruments and gear. Guitar Center’s family of brands includes Music & Arts, which operates more than 250 stores specializing in band and orchestral instruments for sale and rental, serving teachers, band directors, college professors, parents and students, and Musician’s Friend, a leading direct marketer of musical instruments in the United States. Guitar Center Business Solutions is the company’s commercial division, delivering professional audio, video, lighting and integrated technology solutions for businesses, institutions and creators nationwide through a portfolio of brands including AVDG (Audio Visual Design Group), GC Pro and Custom House at Guitar Center. The Guitar Center Music Foundation is a national nonprofit that expands access to music through instrument donations and support for communities in need.

About Orange Amps:

Founded in London in 1968, Orange Amplification is one of the world’s most recognized amplifier brands, known for distinctive tone, bold design, and a legacy built alongside some of rock’s most iconic artists. Orange products are used by musicians across genres and stages worldwide.