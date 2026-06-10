Vontier and NACS Foundation Partner With Convoy of Hope to Combat Hunger With Inaugural Raleigh Program

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to connect, manage and scale the mobility ecosystem, today announced a $25,000 donation to the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Foundation’s Neighborhood Nourish program, marking the organization’s inaugural activation in North Carolina’s capital and the first part of the company’s 2026 investment in the foundation’s food assistance programming, which now enters its second year overall.

In partnership with the nonprofit Convoy of Hope, Vontier mobilized over 40 employee and community volunteers to pack 10,000 pounds of groceries, creating over 2,000 nutritious meal bags for children and families facing food insecurity across Raleigh.

“For many families, summer creates a critical gap in access to reliable meals when school programs pause,” said Mark Morelli, CEO of Vontier. “Convenience retailers are uniquely positioned to bridge that gap. They’re accessible, trusted and embedded in the community. Supporting the communities where our employees live and work is core to who we are at Vontier. We’re proud to work alongside the NACS Foundation’s Neighborhood Nourish and Convoy of Hope to combat food insecurity in our Raleigh community.”

Summer is often the most challenging season for families facing food insecurity. When schools close, many children lose reliable access to the free and reduced-price meals they depend on during the academic year. In North Carolina alone, nearly one million students receive meals through the National School Lunch Program, while the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) also serves as a critical safety net, with children representing approximately 39 percent of all recipients.

Yet even with these programs, gaps persist. Convenience stores are often the closest food source for families in underserved areas, making the industry a natural partner to address food insecurity at the local level. Families who rely on school meals and SNAP benefits face heightened vulnerability during the summer months when meal access is disrupted and household food budgets are stretched thin. Organizations like NACS’s Neighborhood Nourish and Convoy of Hope play a vital role in bridging that gap.

“This partnership underscores the fact that convenience stores are community stores and central to the wellbeing of towns, both large and small, across the United States,” said Kevin O’Connell, Executive Director of the NACS Foundation. “This is just one of nearly a dozen packing events Convoy of Hope is supporting, and one we hope to replicate many times over with like-minded organizations that are passionate about using our collective knowledge and power to do good.”

"We are so thankful for the support and generosity of Vontier and the NACS Foundation for packing 2,000 bags of groceries that will impact children in the Raleigh, North Carolina area,” said Ron Showers, Vice President of Church Engagement at Convoy of Hope. “Because of these organizations' generosity and commitment to their community, we were able to include this additional site in our Children's Summer Feeding Initiative and support kids who are facing hunger.”

Each meal bag will include shelf-stable food items, including oatmeal packets, fruit cups, vegetables, protein, pasta meals, cereal and other nonperishables designed to provide balanced, practical nutrition for children and families. Additionally, Keurig Dr Pepper made an in-kind donation of 2,000 units of Mott’s applesauce in support of the inaugural Raleigh engagement. Convoy of Hope will distribute the bags via local partners across the community.

This sponsorship is part of a larger $75,000 commitment from Vontier for 2026 and builds upon the company's previous partnership in October 2025 with an initial $50,000 donation supporting food recovery and redistribution efforts in the Chicago area.

With this latest contribution, Vontier will become one of the Foundation’s leading corporate partners and aims to continue expanding the relationship through ongoing community engagement and impact initiatives in Raleigh and beyond.

About the NACS Foundation

NACS Foundation is the 501(c)3 charitable arm of NACS, the global industry association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing. In partnership with fuel retail, convenience and suppliers across the U.S., the NACS Foundation propels brighter futures by unifying and amplifying the philanthropic and charitable activities of the industry in communities across America.

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization that serves vulnerable communities. By partnering with local churches, businesses, civic organizations, and government agencies, Convoy has strategically offered help and hope in more than 130 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served 350 million people and counting. Visit convoyofhope.org to learn more.

About Vontier

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier powers the way the world moves - delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website at www.vontier.com.