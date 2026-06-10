Fastly and Skyfire Partner to Enable Trusted Agentic Commerce with Verified Identity at the Edge

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fastly (NASDAQ: FSLY), a leader in global edge cloud platforms, and Skyfire, the agentic commerce platform providing identity and payment infrastructure for AI agents, today announced a new partnership that enables trusted agentic commerce at the edge. Skyfire has integrated its identity and payment-backed credentials into Fastly’s programmable edge cloud platform so enterprises can now securely identify, verify, and transact with AI agents in real time and at global scale, without re-architecting existing infrastructure.

As AI agents increasingly browse, negotiate, and complete transactions autonomously, businesses face a fundamental challenge: they must distinguish trusted, revenue-generating agents from malicious automation, in real time for billions of transactions. Together, Fastly and Skyfire can transform AI agent traffic from a potential security risk into an accountable, monetizable channel. This innovative solution uses enhanced intelligence to verify the AI agents, which can save customers valuable development time, while also automatically identifying which agents to trust and which to block.

Skyfire verifies the identity and the ability to pay for valid non-human requests while providing a resilient, secure and high-performance platform where decisions are made and enforced in real time and at global scale. Its developer-friendly, programmable architecture ensures that organizations have the flexible infrastructure that can adapt to business necessities. Additionally, it provides the open protocol and payment infrastructure designed specifically for AI agents and is complementary to Fastly’s AI Bot Management and Application Security (AppSec) solutions.

“AI agents are rapidly becoming autonomous consumers of APIs, content, and commerce,” said Amir Sarhangi, CEO of Skyfire. “The question for enterprises isn’t whether agents will show up – it is whether they can identify them and build sustainable business models around them. Our mission with Fastly is to integrate our verified agent identity and payment-backed credentials directly into the edge layer, transforming agent traffic from anonymous automation into accountable economic activity.”

With Skyfire’s protocol identity and payment-backed credentials and Fastly’s global distributed edge network, identity verification and payment validation can occur in milliseconds at the edge, making the solution faster, more reliable, and secure. This intelligent architecture enables enterprises to:

Identify who is behind every agent request with verified, tokenized Know Your Customer (KYC) credentials with real-time decisioning.

Apply identity-based policies, limits, and pricing dynamically with programmable control over agent behavior without backend redesign.

Maintain global scalability and resilience for high-concurrency agent traffic.

Ensure compatibility with existing APIs, authentication systems, and checkout flows.

"Many enterprises running on Fastly’s network are already seeing autonomous agents show up in their traffic, and those gaining an advantage are the ones treating that traffic as an economic signal, not just a security event,” said Jeff Alpen, Vice President of Global Partner Ecosystems at Fastly. “Our open platform enables us to deliver practical, immediate value by supporting key ecosystem integrations, such as Skyfire’s identity and payment capabilities. Together with Fastly’s AI Bot Management and Application Security solutions, the end result is customers being able to verify who's behind an agent request and attach real commercial value to it without rearchitecting their existing architecture."

About Fastly

Fastly’s powerful and programmable edge cloud platform helps the world’s top brands deliver online experiences that are fast, safe, and engaging through edge compute, delivery, security, and observability offerings that improve site performance, enhance security, and empower innovation at a global scale. Compared to other providers, Fastly’s powerful, high-performance, and modern platform architecture empowers developers to deliver secure websites and apps with rapid time-to-market and demonstrated, industry-leading cost savings. Organizations around the world trust Fastly to help them upgrade the internet experience, including Reddit, Universal Music Group, and SeatGeek. Learn more about Fastly at https://www.fastly.com, and follow us @fastly.

About Skyfire

Skyfire is the complete agentic commerce platform for AI agents and businesses. The platform provides everything agents need to securely access, transact, and pay across websites, APIs, and digital services, including tokenized Know Your Agent (KYA) identity, programmable payments, stablecoin wallets, and tokenized credit cards. Skyfire enables enterprises to transform AI agents from anonymous automation into trusted participants in the digital economy, unlocking new revenue streams while maintaining security and compliance. Learn more at https://skyfire.xyz.