Nodal Clear Announces Nanhua USA as New Clearing Member

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nodal Clear, LLC, the clearing house providing central counterparty clearing services for Nodal Exchange, announced today that Nanhua USA LLC, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Nanhua Futures Co. Ltd., is now offering clearing services to clients trading on both Nodal Exchange and Coinbase Derivatives.

“We are pleased to welcome Nanhua USA as a new clearing member of Nodal Clear,” said Demetri Karousos, CEO of Nodal Clear. Share

Nanhua USA is now able to provide client access to the Nodal Exchange power, gas, and environmental markets. Nodal Exchange is the market leader in North American power futures having the majority of the open interest with 1.517 billion MWh at the end of April, representing $170 billion of notional value based on (both sides).

This approval, along with its trading membership on Nodal Exchange, makes Nanhua USA the first and only Chinese futures firm able to both trade and clear related products listed on Nodal Exchange.

Clients of Nanhua will also have access to the full suite of Coinbase Derivatives contracts cleared by Nodal Clear.

Coinbase Derivatives offers traditional futures contracts for cryptocurrencies and commodities, as well as U.S. perpetual-style futures. Select contracts include highly liquid nano Bitcoin (BIT) and nano Ethereum (ET) futures in addition to institutional and nano-sized contracts for Solana (SOL) and XRP. See the full list of contracts here. These offerings are all available 24/7 in a CFTC-regulated environment, allowing for precise risk management and global market access.

“Becoming a clearing member of Nodal Clear represents an important milestone in Nanhua USA’s growth strategy,” said Yujie Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Nanhua USA LLC. “The addition of Nodal Exchange and Coinbase Derivatives products further strengthens our clearing offering and broadens the range of markets available to our clients. We look forward to providing our clients with efficient access to these markets through Nodal Clear’s trusted clearing infrastructure.”

“We are pleased to welcome Nanhua USA as a new clearing member of Nodal Clear,” said Demetri Karousos, CEO of Nodal Clear. “Through this relationship, Nanhua USA clients can now efficiently access the full suite of Nodal Exchange and Coinbase Derivatives contracts while benefitting from Nodal Clear’s robust risk management practices.”

About Nanhua USA

Established in 2013 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Nanhua USA LLC is the first Chinese-funded non-bank Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) in the United States. The firm is a clearing member of CME Group (CBOT, CME, NYMEX, and COMEX), ICE U.S., MIAX Futures Exchange, and Cboe Clear U.S., providing futures execution, clearing, and risk management services to institutional and professional market participants.

As an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of Nanhua Futures Co., Ltd., one of China’s leading futures companies, Nanhua USA combines deep expertise in U.S. derivatives markets with the strength of a global network spanning Asia, Europe, and North America. The firm is dedicated to delivering innovative trading solutions, exceptional client service, and efficient access to global derivatives markets, helping clients navigate an increasingly interconnected financial landscape.

About Nodal Clear

Nodal Clear is a Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) pursuant to the Commodity Exchange Act and is regulated by the CFTC. Nodal Clear provides central counterparty clearing services to Nodal Exchange and Coinbase Derivatives Exchange. Through the novation process, the clearing house becomes the buyer to every seller and the seller to every buyer, significantly reducing the credit risk exposure of market participants. Nodal Clear’s strong risk management practices create a sound market infrastructure for trading. Nodal Clear employs a tailored portfolio margining methodology that appropriately margins contracts and provides capital efficiencies to market participants. Further information is available at www.nodalclear.com