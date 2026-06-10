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ProCap Financial Partners with Ornn to Bring AI Compute Cost Data to Independent Investors

  • ProCap Insights will include Ornn’s compute data in its agentic investment research reports
  • Partnership gives independent investors insights into one of the most critical costs driving the AI buildout

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProCap Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRR) (the “Company”), the first publicly traded agentic finance firm, today announced a partnership with Ornn AI, Inc. (“Ornn”), a market leading compute company building financial markets for AI. The partnership will give ProCap Insights subscribers access to Ornn’s proprietary compute pricing data.

Compute has now become a foundational resource underpinning the AI economy and one of the largest costs behind the AI buildout. As demand for compute continues to accelerate, understanding its price, availability, and market dynamics is becoming increasingly important for investors. Through ProCap Insights, independent investors will gain access to unique data and analysis that help translate compute market trends into actionable investment insights.

“AI has quickly become the trade of the decade, but it is incredibly challenging for investors to determine what AI actually costs to run,” said Phil Rosen, Chief Market Strategist at ProCap Financial. “With Ornn’s data, our AI agents will be able to track the price of compute and develop research independent investors can use to make more informed investment decisions.”

“Compute sits at the center of the AI economy, yet most investors have limited visibility into the market forces driving its value,” said Kush Bavaria, Co-Founder and CEO of Ornn. “By partnering with ProCap Insights, we're making it easier for investors to incorporate compute market intelligence into their research and investment decision-making.”

To access or subscribe to ProCap Insights reports, please visit www.procapinsights.com.

To access Ornn’s Data platform for compute pricing insights, please visit data.ornn.com.

About ProCap Financial

ProCap Financial is the first publicly traded agentic finance firm. The Company’s mission is to help independent investors make money. Founded in 2025, the Company raised more than $750 million from leading investors and is traded on Nasdaq under the symbol BRR. Visit www.procapfinancial.com for more information.

About Ornn

Ornn is the compute company building financial markets for AI. Ornn brings the pricing, data, and risk-transfer tools of mature commodity markets to the GPU compute economy, giving the market the infrastructure it needs to price and hedge one of the largest costs behind the AI buildout. Ornn's mission is to make AI infrastructure development more financeable. For more information, visit www.ornn.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include those described under “Risk Factors” in most recent SEC filings. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our views only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACTS
ProCap Financial
press@procapfinancial.com

Ornn
media@ornn.com

Industry:

ProCap Financial, Inc.

NASDAQ:BRR
Release Versions
English

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACTS
ProCap Financial
press@procapfinancial.com

Ornn
media@ornn.com

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