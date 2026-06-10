Charles Schwab Foundation Expands Partnership with SIFMA Foundation to Broaden Access to Credible Investing Education Nationwide

WESTLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--At a time when speculative financial products and get‑rich‑quick schemes are increasingly available to young people, Charles Schwab Foundation today announced a $2.85 million, multi‑year expansion of its partnership with SIFMA Foundation to broaden access to high‑quality, credible investing education for students nationwide.

The expanded investment builds on a nearly decade‑long partnership between Charles Schwab Foundation and SIFMA Foundation and advances a shared focus on equipping young people with trusted investing knowledge in an increasingly complex financial landscape.

Through this funding, Charles Schwab Foundation is supporting SIFMA Foundation’s multi-year plans to reach more young people, including expanding the following key programs:

The integration of SIFMA Foundation’s Stock Market Game™ into Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Money Matters curriculum, pairing SIFMA Foundation’s expertise with BGCA’s unparalleled reach to bring hands‑on learning to millions more young people nationwide.

The Capitol Hill Challenge™, a national financial education and investing competition that matches public middle and high school students with Members of Congress to build real‑world financial and investing knowledge and civic engagement, with an emphasis on schools serving students from under-resourced communities that are less likely to have access to investing education and hands-on experience.

The Stock Market Game™ Summer Session, extending investing education beyond the school year into homes, camps, libraries, and community spaces to enable students to continue practicing investing skills while they are out of school.

“Today’s young people are navigating more financial information and misinformation than ever before,” said Chris Wyse, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and Chair of the Board of Charles Schwab Foundation. “In this environment, it’s critical that students learn the difference between speculation and investing, hype and fundamentals. By expanding our partnership with SIFMA Foundation and integrating The Stock Market Game™ into trusted programs like Boys & Girls Clubs’ Money Matters, we’re helping young people build real knowledge, confidence, and decision‑making skills that support their financial futures.”

“This expanded partnership allows us to significantly increase the scale and reach of investing education for young people,” said Melanie Mortimer, President of SIFMA Foundation. “With support from Charles Schwab Foundation, we’re meeting students where they are with engaging, credible programs that build lasting understanding of investing and its role in long‑term financial well‑being.”

The investment in SIFMA Foundation is part of Charles Schwab Foundation’s broader commitment to youth financial education. Over the next three years, the Foundation has committed more than $20 million to support nonprofit partners focused on building financial knowledge, confidence, and practical skills for young people across the country.

About Charles Schwab

At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients’ goals with passion and integrity. More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com. Follow us on X, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Charles Schwab Foundation

Charles Schwab Foundation is an independent nonprofit public benefit corporation, funded by The Charles Schwab Corporation and classified by the IRS as a charity under section 501 c 3. Its mission is to help people of all backgrounds achieve brighter futures by advancing financial literacy and fostering stronger communities. More information is available at www.schwabmoneywise.com/foundation.

Charles Schwab Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, private foundation funded by The Charles Schwab Corporation. It is not part of Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. or its parent company, The Charles Schwab Corporation. The Foundation and The Charles Schwab Corporation and its affiliates are unaffiliated with SIFMA Foundation and Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

About the SIFMA Foundation

The SIFMA Foundation is dedicated to expanding economic opportunity by increasing financial knowledge and access for individuals of all backgrounds. Through the support of educators, families, industry partners, and the financial services community, the Foundation delivers engaging financial education programs that build life skills, academic achievement, and long-term financial confidence. Since 1977, its flagship program, The Stock Market Game™, has helped nearly 24 million students develop investing knowledge, critical thinking skills, and an understanding of the global marketplace.

In addition to The Stock Market Game™, the Foundation offers free programs such as the Summer Stock Market Game and Family InvestQuest™ (Family IQ), which help young people and families learn about saving, investing, compound growth, and wealth-building through hands-on, accessible experiences. Together, these programs encourage lifelong financial well-being, support learning beyond the classroom, and empower participants to make informed financial decisions for the future. For more information, visit www.sifma.org/foundation, www.stockmarketgame.org, or www.familyinvestquest.org.

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