LIGA MX and Polymarket Announce Sponsorship Agreement for the US Territory with Official Data and Integrity Collaboration from Genius Sports

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LIGA MX, Polymarket and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) today announced a new agreement that will see Polymarket, the world’s largest prediction market, become an official sponsor of LIGA MX in the US territory, with Genius Sports providing official data and integrity information-sharing services underpinning the partnership.

Under the agreement, Polymarket will serve as the official and exclusive prediction market partner of LIGA MX in the United States, spanning league competitions including Campeón de Campeones, the annual match between the champions of the LIGA MX Apertura and Clausura tournaments, scheduled for July 25, 2026, in Carson, California.

LIGA MX’s Official Data, Streaming and Integrity Partner, Genius Sports, will provide Polymarket with official sports data to support the creation and settlement of related sports prediction market contracts.

Verified official data from Genius Sports, whose GeniusIQ platform operates across every LIGA MX stadium, serves as the source of truth for LIGA MX market settlement on Polymarket, so contracts resolve against authoritative league data. Polymarket also adheres to Genius Sports’ integrity information-sharing processes, which give leagues greater visibility into related market activity. These efforts reinforce Polymarket’s integrity framework, which includes on-chain monitoring with Chainalysis and a next-generation sports integrity platform developed with Palantir Technologies and TWG AI.

“This partnership with Polymarket represents an innovative opportunity to further engage our passionate fanbase in such an important market for LIGA MX as the US territory is, through new digital experiences, while maintaining the integrity and credibility that are fundamental to our competitions,” said José Romano, FMF´s Commercial VP.

“LIGA MX is one of the most exciting and widely followed football leagues in the world,” said Ari Borod, President of Sports Business Development at Polymarket. "Genius Sports' official data and integrity infrastructure ensures every LIGA MX market on Polymarket is built on the foundation of trust and transparency the league and its fans deserve."

“We’re proud to support this partnership by providing the official data and integrity infrastructure that helps power transparent, trusted prediction markets around LIGA MX competitions,” said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. “Working alongside LIGA MX and Polymarket reflects the growing importance of reliable, verified official data both in creating a premium product and supporting the integrity of sports.”

Polymarket's LIGA MX markets will be available to eligible U.S. users beginning with the 2026-27 season, which kicks off in July 2026 and includes Campeón de Campeones on July 25, 2026, in Carson, California.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is a global leader in real-time sports data, and the official technology and media partner powering the global sports ecosystem. Its platform is used in more than 150 countries, connecting leagues, teams, sportsbooks, broadcasters, brands and fans through official data, video, analytics and fan engagement solutions.

Genius Sports partners with more than 1,000 sports organizations worldwide, including the NFL, English Premier League, NCAA, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, CBS, NBC and ESPN. Through AI, computer vision and live sports technology, Genius Sports helps rights holders capture, manage and commercialize their content across the full fan journey.

For more information, visit geniussports.com.

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world’s largest prediction market platform, where participants trade on the outcomes of real-world events. By harnessing the wisdom of the crowd and the efficiency of markets, Polymarket generates real-time probability estimates that have proven to be among the most accurate forecasting tools available. Polymarket's markets span global politics, economics, science, technology, sports, culture, and more, attracting hundreds of thousands of participants worldwide. Polymarket US operates as a CFTC-regulated designated contract market under the Commodity Exchange Act. For more information, visit polymarket.com.