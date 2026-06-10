Kainos Capital Acquires Super-Sod from Heartwood Partners

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heartwood Partners and Kainos Capital announced today that Kainos has acquired Patten Seed Holdings, LLC (dba “Super-Sod,” or the “Company”) from Heartwood Partners III, LP (“Fund III”) and affiliates.

Super-Sod is an innovative provider of sod, seed, soil, and other landscaping solutions across the southern United States through a vertically integrated network of farms, retail stores, and an eCommerce platform. The Company’s omnichannel approach and reputation for product quality and innovation have established Super-Sod as a trusted brand for professional landscapers and homeowners throughout the region.

Together, Heartwood Partners and Super-Sod executed a focused strategy to expand Super-Sod's team, enhance the Company's operational and technology capabilities, and broaden its geographic footprint. This was accomplished through investments in automation, production capacity, enterprise software, digital marketing and eCommerce solutions. During this time, Super-Sod significantly expanded its geographic reach through five acquisitions across Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, and Texas.

“Heartwood Partners has been a great partner to Super-Sod throughout this journey,” said Ben Copeland, CEO of Super-Sod. “They believed in our team and invested their resources and support behind us. Together, we built a much larger, technologically advanced, and geographically diverse organization, and I’m proud of what we accomplished together. We are excited for our next stage of growth with Kainos Capital who has a focus on helping businesses like ours scale aggressively through organic initiatives as well as complementary acquisitions.”

Jeff Moredock, Partner at Kainos Capital said: “Ben and his management team have built a differentiated platform in the landscaping solutions industry. Given our experience creating strategic value with similar business models, we believe Kainos, as a result of our industry relationships, operating capabilities and capital base, is well-suited to help management quickly expand Super-Sod's leadership position through attractive add-on acquisitions, product innovation, geographic expansion, and new retail distribution."

James Sidwa, Managing Partner at Heartwood Partners commented: “This successful exit reflects the strength of Super-Sod’s brand, the dedication of its employees, and the management team's focused execution of its long-term strategic plan. We are grateful for the opportunity to support the Company during this important chapter of its growth."

"We are thrilled to have partnered with the team at Super-Sod to expand the Company's industry-leading business model across the Southern U.S. through organic growth and add-on acquisitions. We are proud of the Company's market leadership and innovation and look forward to its continued success with Kainos Capital as its next partner," said Andrea Nelson, Managing Director, Heartwood Partners.

Peter Schnuck, Vice President at Kainos Capital, remarked: "Super-Sod has built a trusted brand in the landscaping solutions industry by delivering a seamless customer experience for both landscapers and homeowners. We are excited to partner with Super-Sod's exceptional management team as they expand the Company’s product and service offerings to meet more of its customers’ needs.”

Kainos Capital is joined in its investment by Partners Capital who served as lead co-investor for the transaction. Baird served as financial advisor and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal advisor to Kainos Capital.

Harris Williams served as financial advisor and Finn Dixon & Herling LLP served as legal advisor to Super-Sod, Heartwood Partners and its investors.

About Heartwood Partners

Heartwood Partners, a middle market private equity firm, is differentiated by a unique lower-leverage, current cash yield approach designed to create partnership with continuing management. Heartwood’s approach combines a conservative capital structure with strategic execution to support long-term growth, including organic and acquisition-driven expansion into new products, services, and end markets. Management teams are supported by Heartwood’s in-house Value Creation team who provide deep, subject-matter experience in strategic areas such as eCommerce and digital marketing, human capital and organizational design, IT improvement, and acquisition integration. Heartwood manages over $1.4 billion (as of 12/31/2025) in investments and commitments, and its principals have invested in more than 100 platform and add-on acquisitions. Heartwood is currently investing from Heartwood Partners IV, LP, and is focused on founder, family and management-held businesses serving the niche manufacturing, specialty chemicals, food, agriculture, packaging, and industrial & consumer services markets. For more information about Heartwood, please visit www.heartwoodpartners.com.

About Kainos Capital

Kainos Capital is a middle-market private equity firm with a focus on the food and essential products and services ecosystem. The Kainos team has extensive investment and operating experience in the industry, having invested approximately $3 billion of equity in more than 45 transactions with a total transaction value of over $7 billion. For more information, visit Kainos Capital's website at www.kainoscapital.com.

About Partners Capital

Founded in 2001, Partners Capital is a global investment office acting for distinguished endowments and foundations, senior investment professionals and prominent families across the globe. With over $75 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025, the firm constructs customized investment portfolios for its clients tapping into its deep network of partnerships with what it considers exceptional asset managers across all major asset classes. The firm employs more than 400 people across its ten offices located in Boston, London, Abu Dhabi, Dallas, Dubai, Hong Kong, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Singapore. For more information on Partners Capital, please visit: www.partners-cap.com.