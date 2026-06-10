Smoothie King Drives Incremental Revenue and Loyalty Engagement with PAR Games in First Three Months

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR), a leading technology provider powering multi‑unit operators across restaurant, retail, and large-scale commerce, today highlights early results following Smoothie King’s implementation of PAR Games™, a gamified engagement capability within PAR® Punchh®, showing meaningful gains in guest engagement, reactivation, and incremental revenue across the brand.

Since launching PAR Games as part of its Healthy Rewards loyalty program, Smoothie King has used gamified experiences such as “spin-to-win” to turn everyday purchases into interactive moments that encourage repeat visits and higher spend. These experiences dynamically adapt based on real-time guest behavior and purchase patterns, allowing the brand to deliver more relevant engagement at scale across its nationwide footprint while reinforcing Smoothie King’s commitment to making the world a better place by nourishing healthy habits.

“Gamification is most effective when it responds to real customer behavior,” said Savneet Singh, CEO of PAR Technology. “By using real-time, data-driven intelligence to tailor each interaction, Smoothie King is increasing participation and driving measurable outcomes without adding operational complexity.”

In the first three months of implementation, the program has:

Engaged a significant number of unique guests

Generated over 2 million game plays

Increased loyalty signups by over 40%

Another great benefit was the significant reactivation of lapsed guest, demonstrating the power of the platform in reactivation of lapsed loyalty members. By responding to visit frequency and engagement signals in the moment, PAR Games has helped Smoothie King influence guest behavior without relying on blanket offers or deep discounting. Guests who engaged with PAR Games also delivered a significant lift in average loyalty check, reinforcing the program’s ability to drive incremental value without discount dependency.

“PAR Games has helped us take loyalty beyond earn-and-burn rewards and create more engaging experiences that motivate guests to return,” said Jyoti Lynch, CIO at Smoothie King. “In just a few months, we’ve seen clear impact on participation, reactivation, and spend, driven by experiences that respond to guest behavior in real time while staying aligned with our brand and margin goals and our vision of nourishing healthy habits.”

Smoothie King’s early success with PAR Games builds on its broader digital transformation with PAR Technology. Since launching PAR Punchh in 2024, the brand has unified its point-of-sale, payments, and loyalty platforms across more than 1,200 locations, enabling more personalized guest engagement and data-driven decision-making at scale.

PAR Games is a capability within PAR Punchh that uses real-time guest data and behavior-driven logic to personalize engagement, enabling brands to influence frequency, reactivation, and spend while protecting margins. As part of PAR’s unified commerce platform, it enables operators to activate new engagement strategies without adding complexity to their tech stack.

To learn more about PAR’s unified front- and back-of-house solutions, visit www.partech.com.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc., the original U.S. smoothie franchise, is a privately held, Dallas-based company with more than 1,200 units nationwide. It was founded in 1973 with the mission to inspire people to live a healthy and active lifestyle.

With over 50 years making nutrition delicious and guided by a vision to make the world a better place by nourishing healthy habits, Smoothie King continues to design each smoothie from the ground up, working with their nutritional experts to balance nutrients and flavor, delivering the best kind of delicious. In April 2023, Smoothie King expanded beyond smoothies with the launch of Smoothie Bowls. In 2025, the brand introduced its Power Eats Menu, its first nationwide rollout of food items, which earned Nation’s Restaurant News’ MenuMasters Healthful Innovation award in 2026. Smoothie King also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements, and more.

Repeatedly recognized as a top franchise opportunity, Smoothie King was recently ranked #17 in Entrepreneur Magazine's highly competitive “Franchise 500” ranking for 2026, as well as #11 in Entrepreneur’s 2025 Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners and #11 in its 2025 Top Franchises for Veterans feature. Smoothie King was also included in the 2025 Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers list, Technomic’s Top 500 Chains and Franchise Times 2025 Top 400. For more information about Smoothie King, please visit http://smoothieking.com.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR) delivers an agentic operating platform that enables smarter, more consistent operations for multi‑unit brands across restaurant, retail, and high‑volume commerce. PAR’s platform brings together mission‑critical software—point of sale, digital ordering, loyalty, payments, and back‑office systems—along with hardware and data to orchestrate decisions and workflows across systems, locations, and guest touchpoints in real time. Designed to drive measurable outcomes, PAR helps brands improve efficiency, deliver better experiences, and make every store more profitable. Learn more at partech.com.