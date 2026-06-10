KloudGin and Black & Veatch Collaborate to Deliver Unified Asset, Construction Work, and Field Service Management for Utilities and the Public Sector

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KloudGin today announced a collaboration with Black & Veatch to deliver unified work and asset management solutions for utilities and public sector organizations. This partnership combines Black & Veatch’s consulting and engineering expertise and pairs it with KloudGin’s cloud-native, AI-native platform, the only solution integrating Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Field Service Management (FSM), and Construction Work Management (CWM) through a Single Face of Work®.

KloudGin and Black & Veatch partner to unify asset, construction, and field service management for utilities and the public sector on the industry's only Single Face of Work® platform, an IDC-recognized dual Leader in utility EAM and FSM solutions. Share

Utilities face increasing pressures, including rising electricity demand from AI infrastructure and electrification, an aging workforce, and outdated, fragmented systems that cannot meet modern operational needs. Organizations using disconnected solutions lose an estimated 20–30% of workforce productivity due to system-switching and data reconciliation. KloudGin and Black & Veatch now address these challenges by providing a unified operational platform supported by proven implementation expertise and more than a century of industry knowledge.

“The utility industry is navigating a generational inflection point — aging infrastructure, distributed energy resources, workforce transitions and rising customer and regulatory expectations are all converging at once,” said Joe Zhou, Infrastructure Advisory markets group leader, Black & Veatch. “Now we are helping clients deploy modern, best-practice solutions faster and with far less risk than legacy approaches allowed.”

“Utilities can’t afford systems that force impossible trade-offs — linear versus vertical assets, planned versus emergency work, internal crews versus contractors,” said Vikram Takru, Co-founder and CEO of KloudGin. “KloudGin’s Single Face of Work® was built to eliminate those trade-offs by connecting all work types, all asset classes and all people on a single platform. Black & Veatch brings the depth of utility experience and expertise that ensures our joint customers capture full value from day one. Together, we’re giving the industry the operational foundation it needs to lead through the transformation ahead.”

The collaboration between the two companies delivers a comprehensive solution for utilities and public sector organizations:

Unified EAM, FSM and CWM in a Single Face of Work that reduces operational costs, improves workforce efficiency and safety, maximizes asset reliability and elevates customer service and satisfaction;

that reduces operational costs, improves workforce efficiency and safety, maximizes asset reliability and elevates customer service and satisfaction; Faster time-to-value with preconfigured, industry-specific solutions that incorporate utility best practices and reduce implementation risk;

with preconfigured, industry-specific solutions that incorporate utility best practices and reduce implementation risk; Support for hybrid workforces with advanced mobile capabilities for internal crews, contractors and mutual aid teams, including full offline functionality;

with advanced mobile capabilities for internal crews, contractors and mutual aid teams, including full offline functionality; ROI protection supported by Black & Veatch’s established change management methodology and workforce adoption expertise;

supported by Black & Veatch’s established change management methodology and workforce adoption expertise; Future-ready architecture built on a cloud-native, AI-native platform.

KloudGin is the only vendor recognized as a Leader in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Utilities AI-Enabled Enterprise Asset Management 2026 Vendor Assessment and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Field Service Management Solutions for Utilities. Together with Black & Veatch's century of EPC, design, and advisory expertise, the partnership offers utilities and municipalities a reliable transition from fragmented legacy systems to unified, intelligent operations.

About KloudGin

KloudGin is a cloud-native solution provider delivering the utility and public service’s only true “Single Face of Work®” platform, unifying Construction Work Management, Enterprise Asset Management, and Field Service Management within a single operational ecosystem. Purpose-built as the operational engine for utilities and the public sector, our AI-native platform eliminates silos across systems and processes, seamlessly connecting all work operations in real time to empower the workforce that keeps essential services running across communities worldwide. For more information, visit www.kloudgin.com.

About Black & Veatch:

Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 110-year track record of innovation in human critical infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure and energy assets. Learn more about them at the Black & Veatch newsroom, and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.