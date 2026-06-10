Franklin Sports Announces Long-Term Partnership with AUSL

STOUGHTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Franklin Sports - a leading brand in the sporting goods industry - today announced a multiyear agreement as an official partner of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) through 2030, showcasing Franklin Sports’ commitment to the growth and importance of professional softball. The partnership announcement follows the AUSL’s recent announcement marking the start of its 2026 season, signaling continued momentum for the league and the sport. In addition to becoming an official partner, Franklin Sports has been named the official, exclusive batting glove and sliding glove of the AUSL, just in time for Opening Day on June 9, further elevating the visibility of the sport.

“At Franklin Sports, we’ve made a long-term commitment to investing in softball and supporting the continued growth of women’s sports at every level of competition,” said Adam Franklin, President of Franklin Sports. Share

As part of the multiyear partnership, Franklin Sports will play an active role in supporting AUSL athletes both on and off the field through custom product integration and collaborative opportunities throughout the season. Key elements of the partnership include providing custom batting gloves for each AUSL team, allowing the athletes to express their team’s personality through a range of unique colors and design elements, as well as the creation of exclusive custom gloves for the AUSL All-Star Cup taking place August 5 through August 30.

“At Franklin Sports, we’ve made a long-term commitment to investing in softball and supporting the continued growth of women’s sports at every level of competition,” said Adam Franklin, President of Franklin Sports. “Partnering with the AUSL reflects our dedication to empowering elite athletes with the equipment, resources, and support they need to perform at their highest level while helping elevate the visibility and future of professional softball. As our roster of AUSL athletes continues to grow, we’re excited to deepen these relationships and expand our partnership with the league for years to come.”

Beyond equipment, the partnership will create opportunities for AUSL athletes to engage with Franklin Sports through collaborations tied to their athletic backgrounds, social content support, and other initiatives aimed at elevating athlete visibility and strengthening connections with fans.

“Franklin Sports has been part of the fabric of softball for generations, so having them make this kind of long-term commitment to the AUSL is incredibly meaningful,” said Vanessa Taveras, Chief Partnerships Officer of the AUSL. “They understand our athletes, they understand our fans, and they share our belief in where professional softball is headed. Beyond providing best-in-class equipment, Franklin is investing in the visibility of our athletes and helping us continue building a league that reflects the passion, personality and talent that exist throughout the sport.”

Franklin Sports’ AUSL roster of athletes continues to grow, with additional player partnerships expected throughout the season. Current AUSL-represented athletes include Maya Brady, Erin Coffel, Baylee Klingler, and Skylar Wallace.

Photography and video assets featuring Franklin Sports’ AUSL athletes can be found here. Photo and video credit: Franklin Sports. For more information about Franklin Sports and its partnership with AUSL visit www.theausl.com.

About Franklin Sports

Founded by Irving Franklin in 1946, Franklin Sports is a Stoughton, Massachusetts-based sporting goods brand that manufactures and sells over 10,000 products across many different categories. Franklin Sports is proud of its partnerships with Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, National Basketball Association, National Football League, National Hockey League, Major League Volleyball, USA Pickleball, Women’s National Basketball Association, National Women’s Soccer League, Hasbro and many others. Franklin is a multigenerational, family-owned business with a rich history and trusted reputation as a quality sporting goods brand – from recreational sports all the way up to the professional level. At Franklin Sports, the team believes that sports make life better. For more information on Franklin Sports, please visit www.franklinsports.com or follow Franklin on Instagram @franklinsports, @franklinsportseqp, and @franklinpickleball, Facebook, and X @franklinsports.

About AUSL

The premier professional softball league in the U.S., the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) launched in 2025 with four teams and expanded to six teams ahead of the 2026 season while anchoring those teams in home markets for the first time. Led by Commissioner Kim Ng and featuring investment from Major League Baseball, advisors including softball legends Jennie Finch, Jessica Mendoza and Natasha Watley as well as a multi-year media rights deal with ESPN, the AUSL is home to the best softball players in the world competing on the sport’s biggest professional stage. The Carolina Blaze, Chicago Bandits, Portland Cascade, Oklahoma City Spark, Texas Volts and Utah Talons begin their quest for the AUSL Championship on June 9. Following the AUSL Championship, a select group of players will be chosen to compete in the AUSL All-Star Cup, a high-stakes showdown held in Rosemont, Ill. to crown the ultimate individual softball champion utilizing the innovative Athletes Unlimited format. For more information, follow @theauslofficial and visit theausl.com.