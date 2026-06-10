Humana Announces Agreement to Divest Minority Interest in Gentiva

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement with a consortium of investors to divest all or substantially all of its minority interest in Gentiva, the nation’s leading provider of end-of-life services, including hospice and palliative care. The agreement values Humana’s minority interest stake at approximately $900 million. Other financial terms were not disclosed. Humana intends to utilize proceeds from the sale for general corporate purposes. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, and the company does not anticipate a material impact to 2026 earnings from this pending transaction.

Humana’s ownership interest in Gentiva resulted from its earlier acquisition of the remaining interest in Kindred at Home (KAH) in 2021. At that time, Humana indicated its intent to ultimately divest non-core KAH businesses, including hospice, palliative, and personal health care services. In 2022, Humana announced an agreement to divest a majority interest in the Hospice and Personal Care divisions of Humana’s Kindred at Home subsidiary (KAH Hospice) to private investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R). These divisions were then subsequently restructured into a standalone business and rebranded to Gentiva, which is now the nation’s largest end-of-life care provider, with thousands of compassionate clinicians and caregivers providing services at more than 430 locations in 35 states.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC is acting as financial advisor to Humana. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP are acting as legal advisors to Humana.

About Humana

Humana is a leading U.S. healthcare company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell healthcare services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements regarding Humana within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in investor documents, press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases like “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “likely will result,” “estimates,” “projects” or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, among other things, information set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of Humana’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. In making these statements, Humana is not undertaking to address or update each forward-looking statement in future filings or communications regarding its business or results, and is not undertaking to address how any of these factors may have caused results to differ from discussions or information contained in previous filings or communications.

In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed herein might not occur. There also may be other risks that Humana is unable to predict at this time. Any of these risks and uncertainties may cause Humana’s actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Humana cautions investors against relying on forward-looking statements as they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that may change at any time. Humana undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.