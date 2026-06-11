Nucleus Software Deepens Indonesia Presence Through Strategic Partnership with Azentra Solusi Digital

JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nucleus Software, a leading provider of lending and transaction banking solutions to the global financial services industry, today announced a strategic partnership with Azentra Solusi Digital, a fast-growing digital transformation and technology solutions provider in Indonesia, to further strengthen digital transformation capabilities for banks and financial institutions across the country.

The partnership marks the next phase of Nucleus Software's growth strategy in Indonesia, a market where the company has been serving banks and financial institutions for nearly two decades. As Indonesia's financial services sector continues to evolve rapidly, the collaboration is designed to combine Nucleus Software's globally proven lending and transaction banking platforms with Azentra's strong local market expertise, consulting capabilities, and implementation strengths.

Indonesia is emerging as one of Southeast Asia's most dynamic banking markets, driven by increasing digital adoption, evolving customer expectations, regulatory modernization, and growing demand for intelligent, scalable, and future-ready banking platforms.

Through this partnership, Nucleus Software and Azentra will jointly support banks and financial institutions in modernizing lending operations, enhancing transaction banking capabilities, improving operational agility, and building resilient digital banking ecosystems capable of supporting future growth.

The collaboration will focus on enabling financial institutions to:

Modernize end-to-end lending operations

Strengthen transaction banking and cash management capabilities

Accelerate digital transformation initiatives

Improve operational efficiency and business agility

Enhance customer and corporate banking experiences

Build scalable and future-ready banking ecosystems

The partnership will also include joint go-to-market initiatives, executive roundtables, customer workshops, industry engagements, and capability-building programs aimed at helping Indonesian financial institutions navigate the next phase of banking transformation.

Dr. Apurva Chamaria, Chief Business Officer, Nucleus Software, said:

"Indonesia has been an important market for Nucleus Software for nearly two decades and remains one of the most promising banking markets in Southeast Asia. As financial institutions accelerate modernization initiatives across lending and transaction banking, success increasingly depends on combining global technology capabilities with strong local execution. Our partnership with Azentra reflects our long-term commitment to Indonesia and our belief that transformation is most effective when world-class platforms are complemented by deep local expertise. Together, we aim to help financial institutions build more agile, customer-centric, and future-ready banking operations."

Remon Pelenkahu, Sales Director, Azentra Solusi Digital, said:

"We are excited to partner with Nucleus Software and bring globally recognized banking technology capabilities to financial institutions across Indonesia. By combining Nucleus Software's deep domain expertise in lending and transaction banking with Azentra's understanding of local market dynamics and implementation capabilities, we are well-positioned to help banks accelerate transformation, improve customer experiences, and create long-term business value."

Over the years, Nucleus Software has supported leading financial institutions across Indonesia through its flagship platforms, FinnOne Neo® and FinnAxia®, helping banks modernize lending operations, strengthen customer engagement, and improve operational efficiency. The partnership with Azentra further reinforces the company's commitment to investing in local ecosystems and enabling stronger execution capabilities within the Indonesian market.

The alliance aligns with Nucleus Software's broader global partner ecosystem strategy focused on working closely with regional system integrators, consulting firms, and technology partners to deliver globally proven yet locally relevant transformation programs for financial institutions.

As banks increasingly move toward intelligent, connected, and experience-led banking models, Nucleus Software and Azentra Solusi Digital will work together to help financial institutions create stronger digital foundations for growth, innovation, and long-term competitiveness.