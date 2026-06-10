Spire Global and Diehl Defence Sign Agreement to Advance Space-Based Early Warning and Reconnaissance Capabilities

BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) (“Spire” or “the Company”), a leading global provider of satellite data, analytics and intelligence, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Diehl Defence, a leading German systems integrator for air defense and guided missile systems. The agreement was signed at the ILA Berlin Airshow 2026.

The agreement provides for both companies to advance and deepen a potential collaboration in the field of satellite-based intelligence and early warning against ballistic and hypersonic missiles, leveraging their complementary capabilities. This is consistent with the German federal government's space security strategy, which calls for information superiority across offensive and defensive capabilities — including in the space domain.

“With Diehl Defence, we are combining Spire's vertically integrated expertise — from building and operating our own small satellite constellation to delivering space-based data and analytics — with decades of industrial defense experience to help strengthen security from space for Germany and Europe,” said Theresa Condor, CEO of Spire Global.

“At Diehl Defence, we are proud to expand our portfolio of products and services by space-based elements with our new and very competent partner Spire,” said Helmut Rauch, CEO of Diehl Defence. “By taking this step, we are expanding our position as systems house, connecting intelligence from space to weapons systems and command centers.”

The agreement builds on Spire's growing investment in Germany and broader commitment to supporting Europe's evolving security and space infrastructure priorities. Recently, the Company opened a satellite manufacturing facility in Munich designed to provide the industrial foundation for sovereign, rapidly deployable satellite missions aligned with evolving national security requirements. Designed for end-to-end satellite manufacturing — including integration, testing, and mission-specific payload development — the site features an ISO-certified clean room and vertically integrated infrastructure, with the capacity to produce up to 100 satellites per year.

Spire operates a fully deployed multipurpose satellite constellation, enabling near real-time RF signal detection, geolocation, and analytics capabilities increasingly relevant to defense and security applications, including early warning, spoofing and jamming detection, and space-based tracking and domain awareness.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire (NYSE: SPIR) is a global provider of space-based data, analytics and space services, offering unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth so that organizations can make decisions with confidence in a rapidly changing world. Spire builds, owns, and operates a fully deployed satellite constellation that observes the Earth in real time using radio frequency technology. The data acquired by Spire’s satellites provides global weather intelligence, ship and plane movements, and spoofing and jamming detection to better predict how their patterns impact economies, global security, business operations and the environment. Spire also offers Space as a Service solutions that empower customers to leverage its established infrastructure to put their business in space. Spire has offices across the U.S., Canada, UK, Luxembourg and Germany. To learn more, visit spire.com.