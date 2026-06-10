Fubo Announces Distribution Agreement With NBCUniversal

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) announced today a distribution agreement with NBCUniversal.

Starting today, Fubo customers can stream NBCUniversal’s Spanish-language networks, Telemundo and Universo, with NBCU’s English-language networks, including the new NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), regional sports networks (RSNs) and new FAST channels, to launch in the coming weeks.

Customers will be able to access NBCUniversal programming through multiple Fubo plan options, including:

NBC through Fubo’s base English-language TV plan and the Fubo Sports content service;

through Fubo’s base English-language TV plan and the Fubo Sports content service; Telemundo through Fubo’s base English-language TV plan and Latino plan;

through Fubo’s base English-language TV plan and Latino plan; Bravo through Fubo’s base English-language TV plan;

through Fubo’s base English-language TV plan; Universo through Fubo’s Latino Plan, Spanish-language Latino Plus add-on package and English-language Extra package;

through Fubo’s Latino Plan, Spanish-language Latino Plus add-on package and English-language Extra package; NBC Sports RSNs (Bay Area, Boston, California, Philadelphia) through Fubo’s base English-language TV plan; and

(Bay Area, Boston, California, Philadelphia) through Fubo’s base English-language TV plan; and NBCSN through Fubo’s base English-language TV plan and the Fubo Sports content service.

“We’re thrilled to announce the return of NBCUniversal networks to Fubo, given their robust portfolio of top-tier sports, entertainment and news,” said Todd Mathers, executive vice president, content strategy and acquisition, Fubo. “Our agreement with NBCUniversal underscores Fubo’s promise to bring consumers more programming, value and choice through multiple packaging options.”

About FuboTV Inc.

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) is a consumer-first live TV streaming company with the mission of delivering premium sports, news and entertainment programming through a best-in-class user experience that offers greater choice, flexibility and value. The sixth largest Pay TV company in the U.S. (UBS estimates) and ranked among Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies (2026) and the Financial Times’ The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies (2026, 2025), FuboTV Inc. owns Hulu + Live TV (entertainment), Fubo (sports) and Molotov (entertainment and sports), which stream in markets around the globe. FuboTV Inc. is an affiliate of The Walt Disney Company.

Learn more at https://fubo.tv

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of Fubo that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our business strategy and plans, our offerings, partnerships, programming, distribution, consumer plans and live sporting events. The words “could,” “will,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “approximate,” “expect,” “potential,” “believe” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that Fubo makes due to a number of important factors, including but not limited to the following: our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; risks related to our access to capital and fundraising prospects to fund our financial operations and support our planned business growth; risks related to the integration of the Hulu + Live TV business; risks related to our organizational structure following completion of the business combination with Hulu + Live TV (the “Business Combination”); our revenue and gross profit are subject to seasonality; our operating results may fluctuate; our ability to effectively manage our growth; risks related to the Business Combination; the long-term nature of our content commitments; our ability to renew our long-term content contracts on sufficiently favorable terms; our ability to attract and retain subscribers; risks related to our commercial arrangements with Hulu; obligations imposed on us through our agreements with certain distribution partners; our ability to license streaming content or other rights on acceptable terms; the restrictions imposed by content providers on our distribution and marketing of our products and services; our reliance on third party platforms to operate certain aspects of our business; risks related to the difficulty in measuring key metrics related to our business; risks related to preparing and forecasting our financial results; risks related to the highly competitive nature of our industry; risks related to our technology, as well as cybersecurity and data privacy-related risks; risks related to our conversion to a Delaware corporation and our status as a “controlled company”; risks related to ongoing or future legal proceedings; and other risks, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies. Further risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements are discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2026 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), and our other periodic filings with the SEC. We encourage you to read such risks in detail. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent Fubo’s views as of the date of this press release. Fubo anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing Fubo’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.