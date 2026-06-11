Kraken Launches Autonomous Agents for Utility Customer Service Built in Partnership with Sierra

LONDON & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kraken, the most-loved operating system for utilities, today unveiled Autonomous Agents, utility-specific AI agents that orchestrate complex workflows to deliver customer resolutions at scale. Developed in partnership with Sierra, Autonomous Agents combines Sierra’s leading AI customer experience platform with Kraken’s AI-driven operating system, utility data model and deep energy expertise.

“We’re excited to partner with Kraken – combining our platform with their industry expertise – to help utilities build better, more human experiences while also driving their revenue,” said Bret Taylor, Cofounder at Sierra. “Agent OS sets the standard for adaptability and transparency, enabling even regulated companies to go live in weeks with high CSAT and resolution rates. Any team can build an agent, deploying it everywhere across every channel, including voice.” Autonomous Agents are already proven at enterprise scale, going live just four weeks after project launch with a major energy utility and now covering 1.3 million customer accounts. The deployment highlights how AI agents can rapidly and securely transform utility customer operations today, while keeping human specialists focused on issues that require additional attention, judgment and expertise.

The launch marks a major step forward in Kraken’s Open Kraken strategy. Kraken has long enabled utilities and partners to build on and extend its operating system. Now, Kraken is enabling AI agents to activate Kraken’s core business engines – requesting context, accessing approved capabilities and triggering defined workflows with a compliant action layer.

Built directly into Kraken’s operating system, Autonomous Agents give customer operations leaders a no-code way to design, test and deploy AI agents grounded in Kraken’s unified utility data model. Using Kraken’s AI access layer, agents can combine real-time account, usage, pricing and workflow context, and interact with approved Kraken capabilities. This supports defined customer journeys in a structured, governed way, with energy market logic, rules and regulations codified and continuously updated.

Utilities are under pressure to scale customer operations without compromising service quality. Traditional interactive voice response (IVR) and generic conversational AI solutions can address simple conversations, but Autonomous Agents deliver meaningful resolutions for utility-specific journeys, where accurate support depends on deep domain expertise, live operational context and trusted controls.

“Energy is too important, too complex and too urgent for generic AI,” said Assaf Biderman, Chief AI Officer at Kraken. “That’s why we’re building specialized AI for utilities, combining Kraken’s deep energy expertise, data models and AI-driven business engines with Sierra’s leading technology. Autonomous Agents are grounded in Kraken’s understanding of the energy systems from customer data and operational workflows to physical and regulatory constraints, so utilities can scale service with confidence while protecting the quality, reliability and trust their customers expect.”

About Kraken

Kraken is the most-loved and proven operating system for energy. Powered by Utility-Grade AI® and deep industry expertise, we help utilities transform their tech and operations so they can lead the energy transition. Kraken supports 90+ million accounts worldwide, from households and businesses to large industrial customers, enabling utilities to innovate faster, unlock revenue, make energy more affordable for customers, and create a smarter, more resilient grid. Trusted by leading energy companies like EDF Energy, E.ON Next, Octopus Energy, Origin, Plenitude, National Grid and Tokyo Gas, Kraken consistently delivers measurable results, including up to 40% greater efficiency and 3× improved customer satisfaction.

Our operating system delivers better outcomes from generation, through distribution, to supply – unifying data, automation and AI that’s designed and constantly optimized for utilities in one platform. With a constant stream of new software releases, our clients are equipped for the future. And with an unparalleled track record for speedy, seamless migrations, we’re helping utilities around the world power the possible.

Headquartered in London and New York, with regional centers in Paris, Tokyo and Melbourne, our mission is to make a big, green dent in the universe and improve one billion lives.

https://kraken.tech/

About Sierra

Sierra helps businesses build better, more human customer experiences with AI. Its platform enables companies to build, manage and optimize AI agents that can support customers across channels, take action, and improve over time with trust, safety and reliability at the core.

Sierra was co-founded by Bret Taylor and Clay Bavor.