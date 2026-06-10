Q4 Unveils Platform Enhancements for More Connected, AI-Assisted Investor Relations Workflows

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q4 Inc., the leading provider of AI-driven IR Ops software, today announced key platform enhancements designed to help investor relations (IR) and finance teams work more efficiently and strategically from a unified platform experience. With these new capabilities — including advanced contextual AI, integrated investor intelligence, and dedicated EU data residency infrastructure — Q4 helps teams eliminate the friction of fragmented workflows, centralize institutional knowledge, and support evolving regional compliance requirements, while operating with greater precision and control across critical IR activities.

“IR teams shouldn’t have to piece together critical workflows across disconnected systems,” said Darrell Heaps, Q4 founder and chief strategy officer. “Our latest platform enhancements are designed to eliminate systemic inefficiencies and give teams a more unified, intelligent operating environment — so IR pros can spend less time acting as administrators and more time operating strategically, with greater continuity, context and control.”

Introducing Knowledge Base: Grounding AI Workflows in Company-Specific Intelligence

Today, Q4 is upgrading the intelligence capabilities of its platform with the launch of Knowledge Base.

During high-stakes periods like earnings preparation, IR teams are often forced to act as “data herders” — manually tracking down and stitching together critical company knowledge scattered across disconnected files, presentation decks and internal documents. This not only slows teams down but also increases the risk of inconsistent messaging, missing context or manual error, at a time when accuracy matters most.

Knowledge Base addresses this challenge by helping teams centralize and operationalize institutional knowledge more effectively. By allowing teams to upload and organize approved materials and reference documents, Knowledge Base creates a reusable intelligence layer that feeds Q, the AI engine behind the Q4 Platform. Organizations can customize Q to their unique business context by providing strategy documents, forecasts, organizational structures and other company-specific materials, enabling a more personalized, partner-like experience. Knowledge Base also allows teams to enrich Q with perception studies, research reports, expert analyses and other reference materials, providing additional context for more informed analysis and recommendations.

Knowledge Base is designed to:

Support continuity across earnings preparation, investor engagement and strategic communications workflows

across earnings preparation, investor engagement and strategic communications workflows Reduce repetitive prompting and manual context-setting across AI-assisted tasks and workflows

and manual context-setting across AI-assisted tasks and workflows Help maintain consistency in messaging, tone and disclosures

in messaging, tone and disclosures Enable Q to retain and reference previously provided organizational information across interactions — such as using uploaded organizational charts and company reference materials to personalize future drafts and AI-assisted outputs

Together, these capabilities help IR teams reduce manual effort and operate more strategically across AI-assisted workflows and communications.

Additional AI Enhancements

AI promises to help IR teams move faster and work more efficiently, but many general-purpose tools still lack the institutional expertise, financial intelligence, and security needed to support investor relations activities.

Built specifically for the demands of IR, the Q4 Platform and its latest AI enhancements enable teams to surface more contextual, actionable insights from their data and across the platform.

Key enhancements include:

Deeper domain knowledge to improve investor targeting and peer benchmarking

to improve investor targeting and peer benchmarking Advanced financial reasoning capabilities that enable more structured, IR-specific analyses within Q

that enable more structured, IR-specific analyses within Q Stronger data provenance and metric guardrails to help increase trust and consistency in AI outputs

to help increase trust and consistency in AI outputs More connected workflows, with direct, clickable links in Q-generated outputs to activities, contacts and institutions

EU Data Residency and Regional Intelligence Enhancements

Q4 is introducing dedicated EU data residency infrastructure for organizations operating within Europe, while also expanding regional investor intelligence and shareholder workflow capabilities, reinforcing Q4’s continued investment in the EMEA market.

For global IR teams operating across regions, navigating cross-border data regulations while managing regional investor workflows often requires multiple disconnected systems, databases and vendors — forcing teams to shift between tools to try to manage compliance and regional targeting.

Q4 helps eliminate this friction by combining secure, localized infrastructure with expanded European investor intelligence capabilities within a unified platform environment. New capabilities include:

Regionalized processing for sensitive IR platform data within the EU

for sensitive IR platform data within the EU Support for evolving European data protection and regulatory requirements to help strengthen regional compliance readiness

to help strengthen regional compliance readiness Greater control over sensitive IR and AI-assisted workflows designed to operate within regional compliance frameworks and procurement requirements

designed to operate within regional compliance frameworks and procurement requirements Expanded ownership visibility and surveillance capabilities within the Q4 Platform — helping teams identify ownership changes, monitor market activity, and surface more localized insights into European shareholder behavior

within the Q4 Platform — helping teams identify ownership changes, monitor market activity, and surface more localized insights into European shareholder behavior Enhanced shareholder reporting and investor intelligence workflows to streamline analysis and provide more actionable insights across regional IR activities — without the need to sacrifice data quality for market intelligence

to streamline analysis and provide more actionable insights across regional IR activities — without the need to sacrifice data quality for market intelligence New EU contact refresh capabilities that surface newly identified institutional contacts across the region — including more than 100,000 new EU contacts

For more information on how Q4 helps investor relations teams operate with greater context, intelligence and control, visit www.q4inc.com.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. is the world’s leading IR Ops platform, designed to unify and simplify the complex workflows between public companies and the investment community. Supporting more than 2,600 global brands, including over 50% of the S&P 500, the AI-enabled Q4 Platform combines the largest amount of proprietary investor data with behavioral intelligence—helping C-suite executives and investor relations teams attract the right capital and drive premium valuations.

By unifying the entire IR lifecycle into a single, AI-enabled ecosystem, Q4 streamlines the core pillars of the profession: delivering earnings, sustaining a corporate narrative, managing guidance and analysts, and targeting investors with precision. From investor websites and virtual events to IR CRM, stock surveillance, and consensus management, Q4 provides a comprehensive suite of solutions that empowers IR teams to manage every touchpoint of their investor strategy.

Headquartered in Toronto, with a presence in New York, India, San Francisco, Boston, Mexico and London, Q4 is committed to providing the secure and compliant infrastructure that modern IR teams demand. Learn more at www.q4inc.com.