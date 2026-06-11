BRUSSELS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Belgian WealthTech Abbove announces the deployment of its wealth planning platform at ING Belgium. The bank is making a new digital wealth planning experience, ING Financial Compass, available to its Personal Banking and Private Banking clients, built on Abbove technology and specially adapted to its advisory model.

Abbove strengthens its banking position with the deployment of its platform at ING in Belgium Share

This collaboration marks a new step in Abbove's development among European financial institutions and reflects how the expectations of banks and their clients are shifting towards a more global approach to wealth guidance.

A platform configured for ING Belgium's specific needs

While ING Financial Compass is built on Abbove's technological foundation, the solution has been configured to meet the specific needs of ING Belgium, its advisors and its clients.

The client journeys, advisory methodologies and wealth objectives specific to the segments served by the bank have been integrated into the user experience.

This approach allows ING Belgium to offer a solution consistent with its identity and advisory model, while benefiting from the strength and innovations of the Abbove platform.

A wealth experience designed for Personal Banking and Private Banking clients

With ING Financial Compass, clients can centralise information about their wealth, view their overall situation and track how it evolves over time.

The platform also helps structure family, financial and estate information to prepare for the major milestones of a family's wealth journey and anticipate succession matters.

For advisors, this global view serves as a basis for dialogue, deepening conversations with families and identifying the most relevant solutions for their goals.

An important step in Abbove's evolution

With this deployment, Abbove technology is now available not only to ING Belgium's Private Banking clients, but also to its Personal Banking clients.

This is an important milestone for Abbove. Historically used mainly in wealth advisory, private banking and family office settings, the platform now demonstrates its ability to serve a broader client base looking for structured guidance around their life projects, their wealth and its transfer.

It also confirms Abbove's ability to support financial institutions in rolling out a modern approach to wealth planning at scale.

A new generation of wealth guidance

In recent years, Abbove has established itself as one of Europe's reference players in digital wealth planning.

Its technology allows advisors and their clients to build a shared view of their wealth situation, set objectives and develop a coherent strategy over time.

Where many tools simply display data, Abbove structures the wealth conversation and encourages collaboration between families and their advisors.

The deployment at ING Belgium shows the platform's ability to integrate into the most demanding banking environments while adapting to the specifics of each institution.

What Abbove's CEO says

"This collaboration with ING Belgium is a major step for Abbove. It strengthens our position as a reference player in the European banking market and marks an important evolution in our trajectory, with the opening of our platform to the Personal Banking segment alongside Private Banking. It confirms Abbove's ability to support large financial institutions in deploying personalised wealth planning at greater scale."

— Guillaume Desclée, CEO, Abbove

About Abbove

Founded in Brussels in 2017, Abbove is a European wealth planning platform for financial institutions. Through a white-label B2B2C model, it enables private banks, wealth managers and family offices to deploy personalised wealth guidance at scale, while structuring actionable wealth data. More than 1,200 advisors use Abbove to support nearly 40,000 families, representing over 200,000 individuals across Europe. Its clients include four leading banks: BNP Paribas Fortis, Deutsche Bank, ING and Quintet Private Bank. Available in Belgium, France and Luxembourg, the platform is certified ISO 27001 and ISAE 3000 Type 2. Find out more: www.abbove.com