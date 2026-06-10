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DEUTZ Selects Zilliant as a Partner to Achieve Its Service Revenue Targets

SAP-connected pricing and opportunity management to help DEUTZ deliver more consistent pricing, customer-centric service recommendations and stronger commercial execution

COLOGNE, Germany & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DEUTZ AG has selected Zilliant, the leader in pricing lifecycle management, to modernize pricing and opportunity management across its Service business. Zilliant will help DEUTZ teams provide fair, market-relevant pricing at the point of decision. It will also help teams identify the next best service action earlier, from parts needs to customer re-engagement.

The project supports DEUTZ’s public 2030 targets: €4 billion revenue, 10% adjusted EBIT margin and €1 billion Service revenue. As industrial markets remain demanding, the initiative gives DEUTZ a more disciplined way to protect value and improve market adequate pricing.

Following a thorough market comparison, DEUTZ selected Zilliant for its proven SAP integration, deep B2B aftermarket pricing expertise, and ability to connect price management with seller guidance in one operating model. Zilliant also stood out for its ability to challenge pricing and sales assumptions with data, not simply automate existing processes.

“DEUTZ customers need uptime, speed and clarity,” said Andreas Schmidt, CEO of the Service Division at DEUTZ. “This partnership gives our teams better guidance to price consistently and recommend the right part or service to the right customer at the right time.”

“The B2B leaders we serve want fewer pricing debates and more confident action at the point of sale,” said Pascal Yammine, CEO of Zilliant. “DEUTZ is setting that standard in aftermarket service. Zilliant brings the SAP-connected pricing intelligence, seller guidance and business acumen needed to turn complex data into measurable impact.”

The first phase will focus on SAP-connected price guidance, customer opportunity signals, regional adoption and value tracking across DEUTZ Service.

About DEUTZ

DEUTZ, headquartered in Cologne, Germany, is a global systems provider for innovative and sustainable mobility and energy solutions. The company serves customers across construction, agriculture, material handling, energy and other industrial markets.

About Zilliant

Zilliant helps businesses put pricing at the heart of their business by managing the entire pricing lifecycle. Zilliant’s data science, cloud-native software and passion for customer success deliver the highest ROI, fastest time to value and highest customer satisfaction. Learn more about how Zilliant helps businesses unlock the full power of pricing at zilliant.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts

Zilliant:
Treble
Matt Grant
zilliant@treblepr.com

DEUTZ:
Robert Hoenerbach
robert.hoenerbach@deutz.com

Industry:

Zilliant

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#B2B
#innovative
#priceoptimization
#sales
#technology

Contacts

Media Contacts

Zilliant:
Treble
Matt Grant
zilliant@treblepr.com

DEUTZ:
Robert Hoenerbach
robert.hoenerbach@deutz.com

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