USAA Introduces Smoky: A K9 Ambassador Rooted in Military Heritage and Well-being

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--USAA today introduced Smoky, its first-ever K9 Ambassador and Chief Pawsitivity Officer, inspired by a World War II therapy dog who became a symbol of comfort, connection and resilience for service members.

Through a partnership with K9s For Warriors, Smoky—donated to USAA by the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to providing trained service dogs to veterans in need—will help advance USAA’s commitment to employee well-being and strengthen support of the military community. The collaboration reflects the proven benefits therapy dogs bring in fostering connection, reducing stress and promoting overall wellness, and underscores USAA’s selection of K9s For Warriors for its direct alignment with the mission of the association and its demonstrated impact supporting veterans and their families.

Dogs have served alongside service members for generations, providing support, stability and trust. Smoky continues that tradition at USAA as a certified therapy dog, bringing those same benefits to employees and the communities USAA serves.

To mark the launch, USAA is presenting a $60,000 grant to K9s For Warriors, the nation’s largest provider of service dogs for veterans. This funding will support the training and placement of service dogs with veterans, helping strengthen quality of life, independence and connection. K9s For Warriors often summarizes this impact simply: “We save lives on both ends of the leash.”

“Smoky represents how we care for our people and our members—not just in what we do, but in how we make them feel,” said Juan C. Andrade, President and CEO of USAA. “Across our employee community, we have seen firsthand how connection and well-being directly impact our ability to serve—and dogs have a unique ability to unlock both in ways nothing else can. Smoky brings that to life in a powerful way—helping us create moments that matter, strengthen bonds and live out our commitment to take care of our own.”

As part of Honor Through Action, USAA’s commitment to influencing systemic change in the areas of careers, financial security and well-being, and their Taking Care of Our Own platform, Smoky will support employee experiences, military community engagement efforts and moments of need—from everyday connection to times of crisis, including supporting members following catastrophic events. Her presence reinforces USAA’s focus on showing up with care, empathy and purpose.

Smoky is named in honor of a WWII-era Army war dog, a small Yorkshire Terrier discovered in a New Guinea foxhole in 1944. Widely considered the military’s first therapy dog, Smoky visited hospitalized service members—bringing comfort, distraction and connection during extremely challenging conditions. Today, that legacy continues in new ways, helping break down barriers, foster trust and build community.

This mission is personal for Chris Espinoza, a veteran and former Military Working Dog handler who now works with Smoky.

“In the military, a working dog is never just an animal—they are a trusted partner who brings focus, confidence and stability,” said Espinoza. “That bond doesn’t end when the mission changes. Smoky carries that same spirit forward, helping people feel grounded, supported and connected wherever they are.”

Smoky is a 1.5-year-old black English Labrador Retriever selected after extensive training with K9s For Warriors. Her calm temperament and adaptability make her uniquely suited to support people in meaningful, human ways.

Through Smoky, USAA continues to invest in what matters most—strengthening well-being, deepening connection and honoring a legacy of service. From WWII to today, Smoky’s mission remains the same: helping people feel supported, connected and cared for.

About USAA

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking and retirement solutions and serves more than 14.5 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in seven U.S. cities and four overseas locations and employs more than 36,000 people worldwide. Each year, USAA supports national and local nonprofits serving military families and communities. With Honor Through Action, USAA advances policy, advocacy and philanthropy to support financial security, build meaningful careers and promote overall well-being across the military community. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or X (@usaa), or visit usaa.com.

About K9s For Warriors

Determined to end Veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the leading nonprofit organization that provides trained Service Dogs to military Veterans nationwide suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and/or military sexual trauma — at no financial cost to the Veteran. Backed by groundbreaking scientific research from the University of Arizona’s OHAIRE Lab, the program demonstrates how Service Dogs can help mitigate symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring confidence and independence. Founded in 2011 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, K9s For Warriors is committed to saving lives at both ends of the leash by primarily rescuing dogs and pairing them with Veterans in need. The organization is also dedicated to raising awareness about Veterans’ mental health and driving policy-level reform. To date, K9s has paired nearly 1,300 Veterans with life-changing Service Dogs and rescued more than 2,500 dogs.