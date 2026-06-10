Allocate and Dynasty Financial Partners Expand Partnership to Power Private Market Access and Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allocate, the private markets operating system for wealth advisory firms and fund managers, today announced an expanded partnership with Dynasty Financial Partners, one of the largest platforms serving independent RIAs with $125 billion in assets under administration as of Q4 2025. Under the agreement, Allocate will serve as a preferred partner for white-label private markets solutions for Dynasty and its network of RIAs, with Allocate technology and custom fund services powering many of Dynasty’s private market opportunities.

The expanded partnership represents an evolution of the relationship that began in 2022 and reflects a shared conviction that the right combination of investment solutions, elevated advisor and client experience, and dedicated service – not just deal access – is what enables RIAs to build and manage private markets programs responsibly and at scale.

“The wealth management industry is at an inflection point in how it delivers private markets to clients, and the firms that will lead are the ones investing today in the right combination of access, structure, and service – not just deal flow,” said Samir Kaji, CEO and Co-Founder of Allocate. “Dynasty has built one of the most sophisticated independent advisor platforms in the industry, and we’re proud to expand the range of private markets solutions available to its network.”

“What makes this partnership meaningful is the breadth of private market capabilities Dynasty advisors can access through Allocate,” said Peter Epstein, Managing Director at Allocate. “Beyond the breadth of the solution set, Dynasty Network advisors will be able to benefit from relationship-level pricing and dedicated client service. We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Dynasty.”

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with Allocate, who has continued to invest in delivering best-in-class technology and emerged as a leader in end-to-end solutions for RIAs accessing private markets,” said Marc Hineman, Chief Operating Officer at Dynasty. “Through this expanded relationship, advisors in the Dynasty Network will continue to benefit from the scale and increased operational efficiency in how they access private market solutions.”

The partnership is structured for the long term, with Allocate and Dynasty collaborating to build solutions and workflows that enhance the advisor and client experience to access private markets.

About Allocate

Allocate is the operating system for private market investing, equipping wealth advisory firms and fund managers to seamlessly source, build, and manage high-quality private portfolios. The platform combines AI-driven investment management, comprehensive fund administration, and personalized access to opportunities, making private market investing more efficient, transparent, and scalable.

About Dynasty Financial Partners

Dynasty empowers independent wealth management firms through an open architecture platform of technology, business services, and holistic investment management capabilities. Dynasty delivers Supported Independence®, helping advisory firms launch, scale, and grow through proprietary and third-party solutions, one of the largest investment platforms in the RIA space, and a leading investment bank dedicated to the asset and wealth management industries. For more information, visit www.dynastyfinancialpartners.com.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. References to specific firms or managers are for illustrative purposes only. Asset figures refer to assets under administration at Dynasty and are not indicative of investment performance or client returns.