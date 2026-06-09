Wisp Collaborates with Mount Sinai to Expand Access to PrEP and HIV Prevention Across New York State

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wisp, the largest pure play women’s telehealth company in the U.S., today announced a collaboration with the Mount Sinai Health System, one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, to expand access to PrEP and HIV prevention to sexually active men, women and individuals across New York State. This collaboration is the first fully remote HIV prevention program launched by a New York City medical system — enhancing privacy, convenience, and access to testing that reduces risk of HIV transmission.

Barriers such as stigma, limited access to providers, insurance complexity, and distrust of the healthcare system continue to prevent patients from accessing care. Only 36 percent of people who could benefit from PrEP have been prescribed it — despite decades of progress, access remains limited. In 2024, New York City had 1,791 new diagnoses of HIV and the majority came from Black, Latino, and Gay communities.

“It’s unacceptable that so many people still can’t access PrEP, given it is one of the most effective solutions we have today to prevent HIV,” said Monica Cepak, CEO of Wisp. “Our digital-first model, combined with Mount Sinai’s clinical leadership is creating a more accessible, patient-centered approach to prevention — and not only helping people start PrEP, but stay on it.”

Wisp’s PrEP program is designed to remove the biggest barriers to starting and staying on treatment. The program is covered by most commercial/private insurance, with 99% of patients paying $0, and includes at-home testing options, discreet delivery, and prescriptions available within 24–48 hours of lab results. By making required quarterly testing easier to complete, the model supports long-term adherence, not just initial uptake.

“At Mount Sinai, our commitment goes beyond just HIV prevention — we’re rethinking how care is delivered across the board to make it more proactive, accessible, and patient-centered,” said Nicholas Gavin, MD, MBA, MS, Vice President, Chief Clinical Innovation Officer, and Associate Chief Medical Information Officer for Digital Health of the Mount Sinai Health System. “This collaboration is an extension of that, helping us meet people where they are, remove barriers, and bring evidence-based prevention like PrEP into every day, easy to access care across New York.”

Mount Sinai’s Institute for Advanced Medicine first launched a hybrid tele-PrEP program in 2022 that still required patients to make on-site clinical visits to complete lab work. Mount Sinai now offers fully remote, hybrid, and in-person PrEP care options. Consultations from the HIV prevention program are easily integrated into a patient’s comprehensive care at Mount Sinai, ensuring a seamless and holistic approach to preventive and primary care management.

“PrEP works best when it fits your life; and now you can start it online, on your own time, at your convenience,” said Antonio E. Urbina, MD, Medical Director of the Institute for Advanced Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

The collaboration reflects Wisp’s expansion beyond direct-to-consumer telehealth to working alongside health systems. By embedding its PrEP program within Mount Sinai’s Institute for Advanced Medicine, which provides compassionate care to underserved groups regardless of background, ethnicity, or sexual orientation, Wisp is building a scalable hybrid care model that combines digital access with clinical depth. Launching during Pride Month, the partnership underscores a shared commitment to expanding HIV prevention at a time when public health progress is under pressure.

ABOUT MOUNT SINAI:

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with more than 47,000 employees working across seven hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, more than 600 research and clinical labs, a school of nursing, and leading schools of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time—discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care from conception through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes more than 6,400 primary and specialty care physicians and 10 free-standing joint-venture centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek’s® “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals,” “Best in State Hospitals,” “World’s Best Hospitals,” and “Best Specialty Hospitals” and by U.S. News & World Report’s® “Best Hospitals” and “Best Children’s Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report® “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll for 2025-2026.

ABOUT WISP:

Wisp is the complete health platform built for women and their partners—delivering care on your terms, across every life stage. Trusted by over 1.8 million people nationwide, their licensed providers offer expert treatment for everything from urgent needs like UTIs and birth control to ongoing conditions like PCOS and perimenopause.

Their asynchronous care model means no appointments and no waiting rooms. Whether you need same-day relief or long-term support, Wisp evolves with you, offering clinical expertise, zero judgment, and the continuity you deserve.

Recognized by Inc. as Best in Business 2025, TIME as Best Inventions of 2025, and Clio as Best Campaign in Health Equity of 2025. Wisp is majority-owned by WELL Health Technologies Corp. Visit hellowisp.com or follow @hellowisp on social media.