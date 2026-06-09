GUARDIAN RFID Launches Medication Manager for Command Cloud to Modernize Inmate Medication Administration

MAPLE GROVE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GUARDIAN RFID, the global leader in officer experience platforms (OXP), announced today the launch of Medication Manager for Command Cloud. This new product is designed to eliminate the high-risk errors associated with manual inmate medication administration while strengthening facility compliance and legal defensibility.

"Our vision is to protect every correctional officer and those in their care. Medication Manager empowers agencies to manage their complex medical responsibilities with absolute precision." -- Daniel Quam, Sr. Director of Product, GUARDIAN RFID Share

Inmate medical care is one of the most scrutinized aspects of corrections. Traditional paper-based methods for tracking medication can lead to missed doses, incorrect dosages, and incomplete medical records — challenges that increase the risk of medical emergencies and costly litigation. Medication Manager for Command Cloud addresses these issues by providing a secure, point-of-care solution that streamlines the entire process from order creation to administration.

"Our vision is to protect every correctional officer and those in their care," said Daniel Quam, Sr. Director of Product. "Medication Manager empowers agencies to manage their complex medical responsibilities with absolute precision."

Transforming Correctional Healthcare Operations

Corrections leaders using Medication Manager for Command Cloud have cut medication pass times by more than half and reduced manual inventory counts by 80%. Medication Manager also provides staff with real-time situational awareness and a verifiable chain of custody for every prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) dose dispensed.

Key features of Medication Manager include:

Secure point-of-care administration: Verify inmate identity and dosage requirements at the point of responsibility using Mobile Command XR on ultra-rugged SPARTAN devices.

Verify inmate identity and dosage requirements at the point of responsibility using Mobile Command XR on ultra-rugged SPARTAN devices. Digital MARs and signatures: Replace paper medication administration records (MARs) with digital logs and requires inmate electronic signatures to confirm acceptance or refusal.

Replace paper medication administration records (MARs) with digital logs and requires inmate electronic signatures to confirm acceptance or refusal. Comprehensive inventory tracking: Monitor medication inventory in real time, including narcotics and over-the-counter (OTC) medications, to prevent diversion and ensure stock levels are maintained.

Monitor medication inventory in real time, including narcotics and over-the-counter (OTC) medications, to prevent diversion and ensure stock levels are maintained. Vitals integration: Capture and securely store inmate vital measurements alongside medication passes to identify health trends and concerns.

Capture and securely store inmate vital measurements alongside medication passes to identify health trends and concerns. Automated audit trails: Generate detailed, exportable reports that support compliance with state and federal healthcare standards, as well as audit readiness for opioid settlement funding.

As one of the earliest adopters of Medication Manager, the Uinta County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming saw immediate benefits. Following implementation, they reported significant time savings, streamlined inventory tracking, and heightened awareness to prevent potential double-dosing.

Uinta County decreased medication pass times by 50%.

“It used to take us anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour to complete one of our big med passes,” said Uinta County Medical Deputy Michael Pace. “But with Medication Manager, we've cut that process down to about 20 minutes.”

The county also achieved an 80% reduction in weekly inventory counts. "I would constantly have to go through and inventory my meds four or five times a week to make sure that my count was right, in case we needed to reorder more,” said Pace. “Medication Manager cut my inventory counting down to once a week.”

By modernizing medication workflows, facilities can significantly reduce the administrative burden on correctional staff while ensuring that inmates receive the appropriate medical attention. This transition from pen and paper to a Cloud-native application ensures that all medical interactions are documented, verifiable, and legally defensible.

About GUARDIAN RFID

Since 2005, GUARDIAN RFID has been on a mission to protect America's Thin Gray Line. Serving local, state, and federal government agencies, GUARDIAN RFID builds technology ecosystems that empower teams, enhance security, and ensure transparency. Its flagship platform, Command Cloud, is the world's first officer experience platform (OXP), unifying the care, custody, and control mission set of correctional professionals.

For more information, visit guardianrfid.com or monitor real-time system performance at status.commandcloud.com.