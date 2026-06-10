CrowdStrike Joins OpenID Foundation and IDPro to Accelerate Industry-Wide Shift to Continuous, Risk-Aware Identity Security

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced it has joined both the OpenID Foundation as a Sustaining Corporate Member, the highest level of membership, and IDPro to accelerate the shift to continuous, risk-aware identity security across the industry.

As AI agents and non-human identities (NHIs) operate with superhuman speed and access, legacy identity models built on static policies and standing privileges break down. Real-time security signals are needed to make dynamic access decisions as threat conditions change – not just authenticate once and trust indefinitely. By joining these groups and contributing to open standards, CrowdStrike is sharing real-time Falcon® platform intelligence across identity providers, SaaS platforms, and security tools – providing the risk signals the industry needs for continuous, risk-aware identity enforcement.

"Identity is the front line of modern attacks, and static identity frameworks can’t stop AI-driven threats," said Elia Zaitsev, chief technology officer, CrowdStrike. "No other platform has the real-time telemetry and adversary intelligence that Falcon does; the signals that continuous, risk-aware identity security runs on. CrowdStrike is making those signals the foundation for Next-Gen Identity Security across the industry."

Continuous Identity Security

CrowdStrike defines identity security in the AI era, combining real-time Falcon platform intelligence with SGNL’s runtime access enforcement layer. This enables Falcon® Next-Gen Identity Security to continuously evaluate identity and threat signals to dynamically grant, deny, or revoke access across human, non-human, and AI agent identities as conditions change.

Open Standards for Continuous Enforcement

Through its work with the OpenID Foundation, CrowdStrike is helping advance standards including the Shared Signals Framework (SSF) and Continuous Access Evaluation Profile (CAEP) to enable real-time security and identity signals to move seamlessly across modern environments. This allows identity providers, SaaS platforms, cloud services, and security tools to continuously adapt access enforcement as threat conditions change.

"CrowdStrike’s leadership in identity security and commitment to strengthening open identity standards make them an invaluable addition to the OpenID Foundation’s Working Groups and Board,” said Gail Hodges, executive director, OpenID Foundation. “Their participation sends a powerful message across cybersecurity: in the age of AI-accelerated attacks, open identity standards are not optional but a foundational requirement for effective, real-time defense."

Bridging Standards and Real-World Identity Security

Through its membership in IDPro and active participation in OpenID working groups, CrowdStrike is helping bridge the gap between standards development and real-world deployment. By combining Falcon platform intelligence, practitioner expertise, and open identity standards, CrowdStrike is helping shape a more interoperable, resilient, and continuous model for identity security across the industry.

"CrowdStrike is an important and highly respected leader in cybersecurity. At IDPro, we are delighted that they recognize the critical role that identity plays in underpinning the security posture of any institution,” said Joni Brennan, IDPro board chair and DIACC president. “We are thrilled that they will sponsor IDPro and look forward to welcoming members of their team into our community — and to future collaborations that will elevate the knowledge-base across our industry."

To learn more about CrowdStrike’s membership in the OpenID Foundation and IDPro, read our blog.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world’s most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity and immediate time-to-value.

CrowdStrike: We stop breaches.

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