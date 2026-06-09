Post Oak Energy Capital Announces Midway Energy Partners Asset Monetization

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Post Oak Energy Capital, LP (“Post Oak”) today announced that Midway Energy Partners, LLC (“Midway”) has completed the sale of Permian Basin assets to multiple operators.

Based in Midland, Texas, Midway is an upstream platform focused on the acquisition and development of operated positions across the Permian Basin, with a particular focus on the Midland Basin.

“Midway reflects Post Oak’s strategy of backing entrepreneurial management teams with differentiated commercial and operational capabilities in the Permian Basin,” said Ryan Walsh, Managing Director of Post Oak. “The Midway team executed an effective ground-game strategy in one of the most competitive basins in the country, successfully assembling a high-quality asset position that attracted interest from operators across the industry.”

TenOaks Energy Advisors served as financial advisor and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal advisor to Post Oak and Midway in connection with the transaction.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Post Oak Energy Capital

Founded in 2006, Post Oak Energy Capital, LP, is a Houston-based private equity firm focused on the North American Energy sector. The firm’s senior leadership brings extensive industry experience, complemented by a team of investment professionals with deep networks and expertise across equity investments, operations, development, finance, acquisitions and divestitures. Post Oak primarily targets private investments in the upstream and minerals & royalty sectors and has raised over $3 billion of capital across five funds since its inception. For more information, visit: www.postoakenergy.com.