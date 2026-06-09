Comcast Advertising and Affinity Solutions Bring Purchase-Based Precision to TV Advertising

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast Advertising, the advertising division of Comcast, today announced a strategic partnership with Affinity Solutions, a leader in consumer purchase insights, to integrate Affinity’s deterministic transaction data into the AI-powered audience discovery engine at the core of Comcast Advertising’s Outcomes+ solution. With this integration, advertisers can find untapped audiences, optimize spend toward incremental reach and measure campaign performance based on real consumer purchases.

“Advertisers increasingly want to plan and buy media based on real consumer purchase behavior, not proxy metrics like clicks,” said Dawn Lee Williamson, Chief Revenue Officer, Media Solutions, Comcast Advertising. “As the performance engine for TV, Comcast Advertising helps brands apply those insights to identify untapped audiences, uncover incremental opportunities and connect TV exposure across traditional, streaming and addressable TV to drive real business outcomes. By bringing Affinity’s purchase data into our already rich first-party data environment, we’re making that capability even stronger.”

Through Outcomes+, Comcast Advertising is bringing purchase-based precision to TV activation and measurement. By combining viewership data from over 30 million Comcast households in a privacy-centric manner with Affinity’s transaction-level dataset spanning 100MM+ consumers across thousands of brands and merchant categories, advertisers can identify and reach high-value audiences on demand based on real purchase behavior. This enables brands to identify and reach high-value audiences with greater precision, ensuring campaigns are delivered to the consumers most likely to drive business outcomes. For instance:

By building audiences off verified credit and debit card spending, not modeled behavior or intent signals, brands can target proven category buyers, reach competitor customers, re-engage lapsed purchasers, and reach high-value spenders with greater confidence.

The partnership also helps advertisers close the loop by measuring the same target audience identified through Affinity’s purchase insights. By linking ad exposure through Comcast’s household data to post-campaign purchase activity in Affinity’s transaction database, brands get direct proof of business impact across in-store and online sales.

The combined dataset also helps advertisers identify where incremental audiences exist across Comcast’s traditional TV and streaming inventory, so budgets can be directed toward the channels and dayparts that drive genuine reach expansion instead of duplicated exposure.

“This partnership brings our consumer purchase insights directly into premium TV, proving that transaction data is just as powerful in television as it is in digital and retail media,” said Damian Garbaccio, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer at Affinity Solutions. “Together with Comcast Advertising, we’re giving marketers a stronger way to find the right audiences, activate against real purchase behavior and measure the business impact that matters most.”

About Comcast Advertising

Comcast Advertising is the advertising division of Comcast. As a global leader in media, technology, and advertising, the company fosters powerful connections between brands and their audiences as well as among publishers, distributors, MVPDs, agencies, and other industry players. Comcast Advertising's Media Solutions team provides a streamlined way for advertisers to build brand relevancy and sustainable business outcomes through multiscreen TV advertising campaigns—powered by the media, data, and technology assets of Comcast. Reaching nearly 125 million households – including both Comcast and non-Comcast households – across all 210 DMAs, Comcast Advertising’s Media Solutions delivers seamless, consolidated access to a wide range of premium video inventory and proof of performance using its media, data and technology assets. FreeWheel, its media and technology arm, provides the technology, data enablement and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, data types and sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal – results for marketers. And, Comcast Advertising’s Universal Ads enables brands of any size to seamlessly create, buy, and measure ads across premium video directly from top publishers with no fees. Comcast Advertising, along with NBCUniversal and Sky, is part of the Comcast Corporation.

About Affinity Solutions

Affinity Solutions is the leading consumer purchase insights company, redefining how banks and brands engage and drive impact. Our exclusive access to fully permissioned purchase data from over 100 million U.S. and U.K. cardholders, representing 86B transactions, enables optimized experiences and outcomes. Our proprietary AI technology, Comet™, transforms those transactions into actionable insights that drive engagement, loyalty, and measurable growth. Every great marketing story ends with a purchase. We are the final chapter: what happens when brands and banks effectively engage, inspire, and drive action. Visit www.affinitysolutions.com to discover how we’re shaping the future of consumer purchase insights.