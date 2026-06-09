KaufmanIT Announces Strategic Investment from Abry Partners

IRVINE, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KaufmanIT (the “Company”), an award-winning managed IT, cybersecurity, and cloud services provider serving small and mid-sized businesses, today announced a strategic investment from Abry Partners (“Abry”), a Boston-based private equity firm.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Irvine, California, KaufmanIT delivers enterprise-grade technology solutions tailored to companies with as many as 2,500 users in Orange County, Los Angeles, and the broader Southern California region. Over more than 15 years, the Company has established a reputation for technical excellence and client commitment, sustaining a 98%+ client satisfaction rate for three consecutive years. KaufmanIT was recently named a CRN Tech Elite 250 company and is a three-time honoree of both the CRN MSP 500 and Channel Futures MSP 501 lists.

“We are pleased to partner with Abry as we enter our next phase of growth,” said Matthew Kaufman, Founder and CEO of KaufmanIT. “Our business has been built around a client-first approach, and we believe Abry’s track record in the managed services sector will support us as we continue to expand our service offerings and meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

Abry’s investment will provide KaufmanIT with the strategic and financial resources to scale the Company’s platform, expand its cybersecurity and IT solutions, and pursue growth opportunities across the managed services market.

“KaufmanIT has developed a strong position in the managed services sector, supported by its technical depth, comprehensive offerings tailored for small and mid-sized businesses, and strong client relationships,” said Rob Nicewicz, Partner at Abry. “We’ve been impressed by Matt’s track record of growing the Company into a recognized industry leader and look forward to partnering with the broader KaufmanIT team to support the Company’s continued growth.”

Abry’s investment in KaufmanIT reflects the firm's long-term commitment to the information technology services sector, where increasing IT complexity and cybersecurity needs are creating significant opportunities for leading managed service providers.

“We believe KaufmanIT is well positioned to benefit from current industry trends and represents a compelling platform within a large and growing managed IT sector,” added Sungmin Cho, Principal at Abry. “This investment builds on Abry’s long-standing focus on partnering with and scaling high-quality managed service providers to deepen their presence and expand their capabilities.”

Embarc Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor and Brown & Streza LLP served as legal counsel to KaufmanIT. Massumi + Consoli LLP served as legal counsel to Abry Partners.

About KaufmanIT

KaufmanIT is an award-winning managed service provider based in Irvine, California, specializing in IT solutions tailored to small and mid-sized businesses. Serving Orange County, Los Angeles, and the Southern California region, our comprehensive range of IT support and services includes expert cybersecurity, cloud computing, IT compliance services, and more. As a fully U.S.-based IT support provider, KaufmanIT simplifies and enhances technology management, ensuring seamless operations and driving business success. KaufmanIT has been recognized as a CRN Tech Elite 250 company and a three-time honoree of both the CRN MSP 500 and Channel Futures MSP 501 lists. For more information, visit www.kaufmanit.com.

About Abry Partners

Abry Partners is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $90 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages $16 billion of assets across several fund strategies. More information about Abry Partners: www.abry.com.