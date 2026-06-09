Global Systems Integrators Partner with Rubrik to Deliver Rubrik Agent Cloud for Anthropic's Claude Code

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), the Security and AI Operations Company, today announced, Project Hourglass, an alliance with elite Global Systems Integrators (GSIs) to deliver Rubrik Agent Cloud for Anthropic’s Claude Code to their enterprise clients. GSI leaders, including Cognizant, Deloitte, LTM, HCLTech, NTT Data, and Wipro, are integrating Rubrik Agent Cloud (RAC) into their cybersecurity and digital transformation architectures. Project Hourglass addresses the critical security and operational risks associated with autonomous AI agents across the modern enterprise.

Today’s announcement follows Rubrik's launch of Rubrik Agent Cloud (RAC) for Anthropic’s Claude Code and Claude Cowork.

The rapid integration of autonomous AI systems has created an unprecedented management challenge, as 86% of cybersecurity leaders expect AI agents to outpace their organization's security guardrails within the next year, according to data from Rubrik Zero Labs. RAC offers observability, governance and the industry’s only agent rewind to reverse unintended actions, and immutable codebase recovery when a destructive action outruns version control. A new control-plane resilience backs up, monitors, and restores the configuration that governs how agents behave.

“As global enterprises accelerate their adoption of Claude Code, integrators are fielding the question from CISOs and engineering leaders: how do we let AI agents write and deploy code without introducing catastrophic new risk?" said Alok Agrawal, Chief Solutions Officer at Rubrik. “Rubrik Agentic Cloud for Claude Code answers that question with three integrated layers: Runtime Agent Security for behavioral guardrails and blast-radius control, Agent Rewind for fast repository recovery, and AI Context Guard for prompt integrity and control plane protection.”

A Growing Ecosystem Built for the Agentic Era

GSI partnerships announced today are part of Rubrik's Agentic Resilience Partner Program Project Hourglass, which provides systems integrators with joint go-to-market support, technical certification tracks, and access to Rubrik's engineering teams for deep integration work.

Cognizant

“Enterprises are letting AI agents write and deploy code faster than their controls can keep up, and the gap is where the risk lives. Cognizant operationalizes Rubrik Agent Cloud inside how we already run enterprise AI for clients, embedding it into our Neuro AI platform so agents can act with the visibility, governance, and recovery that regulated industries require. That is the difference between buying a capability and running it in production at scale." – Sriram Kumaresan, Global Head of Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Cognizant.

Deloitte

"Integrating autonomous AI systems requires a fundamental shift in how organizations approach cyber resilience. Together with Rubrik, we are equipping enterprise leaders, as part of our Ascend service delivery platform, with additional resilience and recovery capabilities that build upon existing AI safeguards. By layering this added trust into new workflows, organizations can confidently scale autonomous agents and accelerate innovation.” – Mike Kosonog, alliance leader for Rubrik and partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP.

LTM

“Enterprises are moving quickly from AI experimentation to operational deployment, and that shift brings new considerations around security, governance, and resilience. Our collaboration with Rubrik through Project Hourglass helps clients adopt agentic systems like Claude Code with greater confidence and controls needed to manage risk at scale.” – Krishnan Iyer, Chief Growth Officer, LTM.

HCLTech

“As enterprises move from experimentation to scaled deployment of Agentic AI, resilience is becoming a foundational requirement, not an afterthought. Rubrik’s innovation and HCLTech’s deep engineering and cybersecurity expertise helps organizations operationalize AI with confidence. By embedding resilience into the development and governance of autonomous systems and leveraging HCLTech’s VERITY Frontier AI Resilience framework, we enable clients to unlock the full potential of Agentic AI—securely, responsibly and at enterprise scale.” –Amit Jain, EVP and Global Head, Cybersecurity at HCLTech.

NTT DATA

"As organizations scale AI adoption to enable the next generation of the autonomous enterprise, security must evolve just as quickly. This requires deep cybersecurity and AI expertise, and the right technology foundations. Through our collaboration with Rubrik as part of Project Hourglass, NTT DATA will help organizations drive Agentic Resilience for Anthropic’s Claude Code and empower them to rapidly scale their agentic AI-driven transformation with greater confidence and speed." - Sheetal Mehta, Global Head of Cybersecurity at NTT DATA, Inc.

Wipro

“Our enterprise clients are rapidly adopting agentic development models, and the security conversation is happening in parallel—not as an afterthought. Project Hourglass gives us a production-ready answer when CISOs ask what happens if an agent misbehaves. Combined with Wipro’s Intelligence Framework—WINGS for automated operations and WEGA for AI orchestration—it embeds resilience into the agent lifecycle, with runtime guardrails, instant repo recovery, and context-plane protection enabling enterprises to scale agentic development with confidence.” – Satish Y, SVP Cloud Infrastructure & Security Services at Wipro

Rubrik Agentic Cloud for Claude Code is generally available. For more information go here.

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About Rubrik

Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK), the Security and AI Operations Company, leads at the intersection of data protection, cyber resilience, and enterprise AI acceleration. Rubrik Security Cloud delivers complete cyber resilience by securing, monitoring, and recovering data, identities, and workloads across clouds. Rubrik Agent Cloud accelerates trusted AI agent deployments at scale by monitoring and auditing agentic actions, enforcing real-time guardrails, fine-tuning for accuracy and undoing agentic mistakes. For more information, please visit www.rubrik.com and follow @rubrikInc on X (formerly Twitter) and Rubrik on LinkedIn.