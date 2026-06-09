Members First Credit Union Selects Mahalo Banking to Modernize Digital Experience Alongside Core Transformation

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Members First Credit Union (‘Members First’) has selected Mahalo Banking’s Thoughtful Banking® platform as part of a broader technology modernization initiative to deliver a more flexible, intuitive, and future-ready digital banking experience for its members. The partnership aligns with the credit union’s transition to the Corelation Keystone core platform and reflects a strategic effort to strengthen digital agility and member engagement.

Members First CU selects Mahalo's Thoughtful Banking® platform to support its core modernization strategy, enhance digital agility, and elevate the member experience. Share

When evaluating digital banking providers, Members First sought a partner capable of delivering deep integration capabilities, a member-centric user experience, and the ability to quickly adapt to evolving member needs. Mahalo’s collaborative culture, responsiveness, and alignment with its values ultimately differentiated the platform. Its tight integration with Keystone will allow Members First to better leverage future core functionality while maintaining a seamless flow of data and functionality across its digital channels.

As part of its evaluation process, Members First conducted extensive testing of the platform by engaging directly with the credit unions using the solution to better understand the day-to-day member and operational experience.

“As we prepared to modernize our infrastructure, we wanted a digital banking provider that could evolve with us and support the experience our members expect moving forward,” said Darryn Hodgson, CEO of Members First. “Mahalo stood out not only because of its strong platform, but also because of the culture behind it. Its team listened, responded quickly, and treated us like a valued partner from the very beginning. That level of commitment and collaboration reflects the same member-first philosophy that drives our credit union, giving us confidence that Mahalo is the right long-term partner to help us grow and elevate the member experience.”

The new platform will introduce improved mobile functionality and a more streamlined overall member experience, with enhanced digital account opening capabilities planned for a future phase following the initial launch. Ease of use was a particularly important consideration, as the credit union sought a platform that would support members across varying levels of digital familiarity and comfort.

“One of the factors that impressed us most was how intuitive the platform feels,” Hodgson added. “We have members across multiple generations, and it was important to choose a solution that was approachable and easy to navigate. Mahalo’s thoughtful design approach will help create a smoother transition and make digital banking more comfortable for our membership.”

“Credit unions today need technology partners that are flexible, responsive, and committed to continuous collaboration,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “Members First is taking a thoughtful approach to modernization by aligning its digital banking and core strategies around long-term agility and member experience. We are proud to support its team with a platform designed to simplify the member journey while enabling faster innovation and stronger operational flexibility.”

About Members First

Founded in 1958, Members First Credit Union is a member-focused financial cooperative serving communities across northern Utah. Originally established as Thiokol Employees Credit Union by 35 founding members in Brigham City, the credit union has grown from a small employee-based institution into a trusted community financial partner with more than 13,000 members and over $206 million in assets. Members First Credit Union provides a full range of financial services, including deposit accounts, consumer lending, credit cards, home equity loans, and digital banking solutions, while remaining committed to its long-standing mission of delivering professional, personalized service and maintaining a strong financial foundation. For more information, visit memfirstcu.com.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.