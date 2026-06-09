GARP Supports Responsible AI Governance in Japan

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its ongoing effort to support responsible AI governance around the world, the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) is collaborating with Japan’s AI Governance Association (AIGA), an industry-led organization dedicated to fostering responsible, ethical, and effective governance of AI.

“In collaborating with AIGA and expanding access to the RAI Certificate, our goal is to prepare Japanese professionals with the knowledge and skills they need for identifying and managing AI model risks," said GARP President and CEO Richard Apostolik. Share

The collaboration will advance knowledge about how traditional and generative AI (GenAI) models work, the potential risks and social and societal impacts that can manifest from using AI, and practical, industry accepted frameworks professionals can apply to ensure AI is deployed responsibly and ethically in their organizations. GARP and AIGA are dedicated to supporting responsible AI governance in Japan through joint events and expanded access in the region to GARP’s Risk and AI (RAI)™ Certificate.

“In collaborating with AIGA and expanding access to the RAI Certificate, our goal is to prepare Japanese professionals with the knowledge and skills they need for identifying and managing AI model risks, and guiding organizations toward responsible AI that results in trustworthy and reliable outcomes today and in the future,” said GARP President and CEO Richard Apostolik.

“By promoting structured education on AI risk through initiatives such as GARP’s new Japanese language RAI Certificate, we can help professionals and organizations better understand the sources of AI-related risk and implement practical governance principles,” said AIGA Director Hiroaki Sakuma, who spoke about the importance of formalizing AI risk governance at a recent GARP Chapter meeting in Tokyo, organized by GARP Japan Chapter Director, Akira Yamamoto, FRM, Advisor, SMBC Nikko Securities, Inc.

Hiroaki Sakuma added, “We look forward to advancing AIGA’s mission in collaboration with GARP. Together we can help equip professionals and institutions with the knowledge and tools they need to ensure the safe, ethical, and sustainable deployment of AI within Japanese companies and across the global economy.”

To learn more about GARP’s Japanese RAI Certificate, visit here. To learn more about Japan’s AIGA, visit here.

About the Global Association of Risk Professionals

The Global Association of Risk Professionals is a non-partisan, not-for-profit membership organization focused on elevating the practice of risk management. GARP offers the leading global certification for risk managers in the Financial Risk Manager (FRM®), as well as the Sustainability and Climate Risk (SCR®) Certificate, Risk and AI (RAI)™ Certificate, and ongoing educational opportunities through Continuing Professional Development. Through the GARP Benchmarking Initiative (GBI)® and GARP Risk Institute, GARP sponsors research in risk management and promotes collaboration among practitioners, academics, and regulators.

Founded in 1996 and governed by a Board of Trustees, GARP is headquartered in Jersey City, N.J., with offices in London, Hong Kong, and Mumbai. For more information, visit garp.org or follow GARP on LinkedIn and Facebook.