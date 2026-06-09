Benjamin Moore Extends Color Trends 2026 Beyond the Wall with Strategic Collaborations

MONTVALE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Benjamin Moore, a trusted name in premium paint, color innovation and coatings for more than 140 years, announced two design-driven partnerships with Farmhouse Pottery and Modern Matter that bring the beloved paint brand’s acclaimed Color Trends 2026 beyond the wall and deeper into the home. Inspired by Benjamin Moore’s graceful palette – featuring eight hues inspired by the timeless elegance and craftsmanship of fashion – the collaborations translate paint color into a curated collection of handcrafted ceramics and refined hardware. Each piece reflects the palette’s incomparable presence and sophistication, offering a seamless way to layer color across surfaces, materials and moments within a space.

At the center of the collections is Silhouette AF-655, Benjamin Moore’s Color of the Year 2026 – an alluring mix of rich espresso hues with subtle notes of charcoal. It is complemented by Southwest Pottery 048, a nuanced hue that captures the brown and red tones of kiln-fired clay, and Sherwood Tan 1054, a classic tan infused with notes of earthy brown. Together, these hues create a grounded, versatile foundation for the collections.

“At Benjamin Moore, we believe in the transformative power of paint and color, and how a thoughtfully composed palette tells a story of refinement and distinction,” said Andrea Magno, director, color marketing & design at Benjamin Moore. “By extending Color Trends 2026 into thoughtfully designed, premium pieces with Farmhouse Pottery and Modern Matter, we invite people to compose an entire color narrative in their homes through ways that are both functional and enduring.”

Benjamin Moore x Farmhouse Pottery

For the third consecutive year, Benjamin Moore and Farmhouse Pottery create an exclusive ceramics collection inspired by the stylish sophistication of Color Trends 2026. The collection features two handcrafted pieces that are available in Silhouette AF-655, Southwest Pottery 048 and Sherwood Tan 1054.

Silo Mug ($65 each) - This timeless mug embodies slow living with clean lines and a refined shape inspired by the silos that dot the Vermont landscape. Microwave and dishwasher safe.

($65 each) - This timeless mug embodies slow living with clean lines and a refined shape inspired by the silos that dot the Vermont landscape. Microwave and dishwasher safe. Trunk Vase ($100 each) - Echoing Vermont’s forests, these handmade vases capture nature in every curve.

“Our partnership with Benjamin Moore has become a special part of our annual design conversation,” said Emma Pilon, Production Manager at Farmhouse Pottery. “What makes this collaboration unique is that both brands prioritize quality and timeless design. When we handcraft a vessel in hand-selected hues, we create objects to exist in someone's home for generations. We’re so excited to see our Collectors bring color and beauty to their spaces.”

Benjamin Moore x Modern Matter

Modern Matter and Benjamin Moore celebrate the Color of the Year 2026 with an exclusive line of best-selling solid brass designs in a matte powder-coated finish, custom matched to Silhouette AF-655, plus five additional Benjamin Moore-inspired colorways. Engineered for high-traffic kitchens, bathrooms and utility spaces, the powder coat over solid brass ensures superior durability, wear resistance and long-lasting color – reflecting the same performance and quality synonymous with Benjamin Moore products.

What’s Included:

Cabinet Knobs – Starting at $79 each

Cabinet Pulls - Starting at $119 each

Cabinet Knobs & Backplate Sets - Starting at $139 each

Appliance Pulls - Starting at $249 each

“Color has long been a source of inspiration for us at Modern Matter, making the partnership with Benjamin Moore an organic fit,” said Kat Litton, Chief Creative Officer of Modern Matter. “By powder-coating solid brass in Benjamin Moore’s iconic hues, we’re creating hardware that’s both a design statement and a functional investment. A cabinet pull in Silhouette isn’t just an accent – it's the piece that ties your color story together, without sacrificing on performance.”

These exclusive collections celebrate Benjamin Moore’s Color Trends 2026 and work beautifully together in your home to create a fully coordinated, layered aesthetic. To further complement Color Trends 2026, Cambria Surfaces and Benjamin Moore released design-forward pairings of quartz surfaces and premium paint colors for people to create color-led, impactful spaces. Featured pairings include Silhouette AF-655 with Remington Brass Surface, Sherwood Tan 1054 with Inverness Blakeley Surface and Southwest Pottery 048 with MonTaaj Surface.

The ceramics and hardware collections are available now, while supplies last, at FarmhousePottery.com and Modern-Matter.com. To learn more about the Benjamin Moore Color Trends 2026, order color samples or to locate a Benjamin Moore retailer, visit BenjaminMoore.com.

Frequently Asked Questions?

Q: Why is Benjamin Moore partnering with Farmhouse Pottery for the third consecutive year?

A: The Benjamin Moore and Farmhouse Pottery partnership has resonated with customers who value quality and intentional design. The collaboration involves creating pieces that truly embody the sophistication and philosophy of Benjamin Moore's color vision. The success of the Color Trends 2024 and 2025 collections demonstrated strong market demand and brand alignment.

Q: How did the collaboration between Benjamin Moore and Modern Matter come to life through Silhouette AF-655?

A: Rooted in a shared appreciation for premium colors and thoughtful, elevated design, Benjamin Moore and Modern Matter partnered to create a collection that feels intentional from every angle. Inspired by the depth and sophistication of Silhouette AF-655, the collaboration reflects a mutual belief that every design detail – from the colors on your walls to the hardware on your cabinets – should work in harmony to create a cohesive, layered space.

Q: How can people make these products work in their own homes?

A: The power of these products emerges when all the elements work together. For example, in the kitchen, walls in Silhouette AF-655 pair with an accent wall in Sherwood Tan 1054 and custom-matched Modern Matter hardware in Silhouette AF-655. Farmhouse Pottery ceramics - a Silo Mug in Silhouette AF-655 and a Trunk Vase in Sherwood Tan 1054 - are layered atop the Cambria quartz surface in Remington Brass to complete the space.

About Benjamin Moore

Benjamin Moore, a Berkshire Hathaway company, was founded in 1883 and remains one of the world’s leading paint, color and coatings brands. For generations, Benjamin Moore has been a manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings and continually pushes the boundaries of innovation while championing sustainability. The portfolio spans the brand’s flagship paint lines including Aura®, Regal® Select, Ben®, Ultra Spec®, Advance®, Scuff-X®, Insl-X® and more. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its more than 3,500 transformative colors, and its design tools and expertise for consumers and professionals alike. Benjamin Moore products are available exclusively from more than 8,500 locally owned and operated paint, decorating and hardware retailers throughout the United States, Canada and another 74 countries globally.