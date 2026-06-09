Alchelyst and Allfunds Blockchain Launch Blockchain API to Automate Private Markets Distribution

NEW YORK & DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alchelyst, an integrated investor solutions and infrastructure partner for private markets asset managers, today announced a new partnership with Allfunds Blockchain, the world's largest B2B fund distribution platform, to help private markets asset managers process investor transactions more efficiently, reducing errors and administrative friction.

The partnership introduces Alchelyst×Allfunds Blockchain API, an API-driven, permissioned blockchain integration that replaces manual transfer agency order processing with straight-through processing for subscriptions, redemptions and switches. The API handles real-time data exchange between the two firms, replacing error-prone, manual workflows with a seamless, technology-first operating model.

The partnership addresses a well-known industry challenge: fragmented and labour-intensive back-office processes that have historically made private markets harder to operate and scale than traditional asset classes. Built on Allfunds’ Blockchain infrastructure, the integration with Alchelyst’s Aurum platform provides GPs with a direct, digital route to the Allfunds distribution network, unlocking distribution opportunities that were previously difficult to access.

“Our focus is on building the infrastructure for modern private markets that enables GPs to scale,” said Alchelyst Head of Product, Will Callaghan. “Through this partnership with Allfunds Blockchain, Alchelyst clients gain distribution reach that would typically require significant investment to build independently.”

Beyond the immediate operational benefits, the initiative represents a joint commitment to support the expansion and maturation of the private markets industry. By simplifying interactions and reinforcing the infrastructure behind fund operations and distribution, Alchelyst and Allfunds are contributing to a more scalable, efficient and resilient ecosystem - better positioned to meet increasing investor demand and support long-term growth across the asset class.

“Our collaboration with Alchelyst shows what becomes possible when distribution infrastructure and fund operations are fully connected,” said Rubén Nieto, Managing Director, Allfunds Blockchain. “By automating workflows that have historically relied on manual intervention, GPs gain a direct digital route to one of the largest distributor networks in the world, and the private markets industry gets the operational foundation it needs for its next phase of growth.”

About Alchelyst

Alchelyst is an integrated investor solutions and infrastructure partner for private markets asset managers. Grounded in industry expertise and exceptional people, Alchelyst offers two core solutions (Investor Solutions, and Fund Administration) – powered by proprietary next-gen technology, built to scale. With offices in the US, Ireland, UK, Luxembourg and India, Alchelyst is defining the new standard for private markets servicing at scale, becoming partner of choice though trusted expertise, exceptional people, and technology-enabled excellence.

More information can be found at www.alchelyst.com.

About Allfunds Blockchain

Allfunds Blockchain is part of the Allfunds Group (AMS: ALLFG). It develops advanced technology that fosters a secure, private, and robust data governance environment for financial institutions, while unlocking new capabilities to streamline, program, and automate processes through smart contracts.