We 2 Stars Becomes First Operator in Ghana to Launch Travel eSIM Service with BTS and ZIM

ACCRA, Ghana--(BUSINESS WIRE)--We 2 Stars, one of Ghana’s licensed international operators, together with BTS and ZIM Connections, today announced the launch of AkwaabaSIM, a travel eSIM solution for travelers to and from Ghana, across Africa, and worldwide.

BTS supports We2Stars in launching AkwaabaSIM, Ghana’s first travel eSIM service of this kind. Share

Akwaaba means “welcome” in a local Ghanaian language, reflecting the service’s goal of making travel connectivity easier and more accessible. AkwaabaSIM is now live and commercially available, allowing travelers to secure their eSIM before departure and stay connected without buying or swapping a physical SIM card.

Powered by ZIM Connections’ digital travel eSIM platform and enabled by BTS, the launch marks We 2 Stars’ entry into the retail connectivity market and positions the company as the first operator in Ghana to launch this type of travel eSIM service.

AkwaabaSIM allows users to search for, purchase, and activate travel eSIM plans through a seamless digital experience. It serves Ghanaians traveling abroad, visitors to Ghana, and international travelers looking for simple, flexible connectivity.

The launch builds on the existing relationship between We 2 Stars and BTS in international voice and expands the partnership into new digital services.

“ZIM Connections is pleased to provide the platform behind AkwaabaSIM and support We 2 Stars in launching a branded travel eSIM experience. Our platform enables partners to bring travel eSIM services to market quickly, with a seamless digital journey for users and the flexibility to scale across destinations and customer segments.”

— Richard Asare, CEO of We 2 Stars

“Our collaboration with We 2 Stars has grown from a strong voice partnership into a broader relationship focused on innovation and new services. AkwaabaSIM shows how BTS enables operators to expand beyond traditional wholesale voice and create new revenue growth opportunities.”

— Giulia Acchioni Mena, Co-Founder and COO of ZIM Connections

“Our collaboration with We 2 Stars has grown from a strong voice partnership into a broader relationship focused on innovation and new services. AkwaabaSIM is a strong example of how BTS enables operators to expand beyond traditional wholesale voice and create new revenue growth opportunities.”

— Javier Mariscal, VP Africa at BTS

The service is now live and commercially available, with a launch campaign planned across digital channels and influencers in Africa. including the promotion code AKWAABA1, giving users a 10% discount.