Matrix Design Group and Hyundai Material Handling Announce Technology Partnership

NEWBURGH, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In recognition of National Forklift Safety Day, Matrix Design Group LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ALRP), and Hyundai Material Handling are highlighting a partnership focused on reducing warehouse collisions caused by blind spots, congested aisles and limited operator reaction time.

Through HiVision® powered by OmniPro®, Hyundai and Matrix are integrating edge-based pedestrian, vehicle and object detection into lift truck operations, creating a foundation for safer, more connected and more efficient material handling fleets. Share

Through HiVision® powered by OmniPro®, Hyundai and Matrix are integrating edge-based pedestrian, vehicle and object detection into lift truck operations, creating a foundation for safer, more connected and more efficient material handling fleets.

“The value of this technology extends well beyond collision avoidance,” said Mark Watson, CEO of Matrix Design Group. “By integrating OmniPro Vision AI into the lift truck platform, we are helping customers create a foundation for safer operations, better visibility and more productive facilities.”

At MODEX 2026 in Atlanta, Matrix and Hyundai demonstrated the technology on a Hyundai lift truck configuration, showing how the system can identify forward and rear obstacles, escalate visual alerts from green to yellow to red and trigger speed reduction via CAN-bus integration as proximity becomes critical.

“As Hyundai looks ahead, working with Matrix as an official technology partner helps shift the approach from standalone point solutions to a more cohesive strategy,” said Lewis Byers, Executive Vice President and COO of Hyundai Material Handling. “Collision avoidance is the starting point, but the roadmap extends well beyond into a more connected and intelligent machine ecosystem.”

Matrix and Hyundai say the partnership supports safer warehouse operations while helping facilities prepare for smarter fleet technologies and future automation.

About Matrix Design Group LLC

Matrix Design Group LLC develops advanced, AI-powered safety technologies that protect workers and improve operational performance across industrial environments. With expertise in engineering, software development and advanced manufacturing, the company delivers scalable, market-ready solutions that help organizations reduce risk, enhance visibility and operate more efficiently. Matrix supports customers in building safer, more productive operations through practical innovation and real-world application of its technologies. Matrix’s Quality Management System is certified to ISO 9001:2015 by Intertek, and its information security management system is certified to ISO/IEC 27001:2022. Headquartered in Newburgh, Indiana, Matrix serves customers globally and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ALRP). Learn more about Matrix Design Group at MatrixTeam.com.

About Hyundai Material Handling

Hyundai Material Handling (HMH) designs, manufactures and supports a complete line of material handling equipment in all forklift classes that offers industry-leading technology, legendary reliability, lower operating costs and the highest total value. HMH also offers comprehensive aftermarket service and support, as well as advanced training to its growing dealer network. HMH North America is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, and has 60+ dealers represented in 166 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.