Kerrigan Advisors Represents Tameron Automotive Group in Sale of Toyota of Newnan to AutoNation

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kerrigan Advisors represented Birmingham, Alabama-based Tameron Automotive Group, owned by Danny Braden and Rob Gallik, in the sale of Toyota of Newnan to AutoNation – the second Toyota dealership AutoNation has acquired in over a decade. The sale of this Southeast Toyota dealership marks Kerrigan Advisors’ 328th dealership sold since the firm’s inception. It also marks the firm’s 40th Toyota franchise sold since 2015 – the most of any sell-side advisor in the industry – and 157th franchise sold in the South. In the last 18 months, Kerrigan Advisors has advised on dealership sales representing more than $3 billion in revenue across 15 states.

“After building Toyota of Newnan into the market’s leading dealership, the time was right for our group to focus our attention and resources on Birmingham, Alabama, our home market,” said Danny Braden, Co-Owner of Tameron Automotive Group, which also owns Honda and Hyundai dealerships serving North and Central Alabama. “We are grateful for the steadfast guidance Kerrigan Advisors provided throughout this process and for their team’s unwavering focus on our financial and personal objectives. They made a complex transaction run smoothly from beginning to end.”

As the #1 volume dealership in Newnan, Georgia, Toyota of Newnan commands an estimated 22% share of all new vehicle sales in the market. The store anchors one of the largest Toyota Primary Market Areas in metro Atlanta, with its nearest Toyota competitor 19 miles away. The Atlanta MSA is one of the fastest-growing large metro areas in the Southeast, has a $571 billion economy, and is home to seventeen Fortune 500 headquarters – the third largest concentration in the US. Newnan, Georgia is a prosperous and burgeoning suburb 30 miles south of Atlanta, with demographics that underscore the dealership’s long-term opportunity. Import non-luxury vehicles account for 63% of all new units sold in Newnan, 37 percentage points above the US average.

“Danny and I benefited from Kerrigan Advisors’ market-leading expertise in selling top Toyota franchises and their dominance in the buy/sell market, particularly in the Southeast,” said Rob Gallik, Co-Owner of Tameron Automotive Group. “Gabe Robleto and Juan Lacouture of Kerrigan Advisors were with us at each step of the process. Their counsel was invaluable – we cannot recommend Kerrigan Advisors enough to any dealer contemplating a sale. You will not go wrong hiring their firm to lead your sale – they are simply the best in the business.”

“Representing Tameron in the sale of one of the most valuable Toyota dealerships in Atlanta was a privilege,” said Gabe Robleto, Director of Kerrigan Advisors. “Our mandate was to find a buyer with the scale to build on Tameron’s success in one of the Southeast’s fastest-growing suburbs. We are grateful for the trust Danny and Rob placed in us and congratulate them, and AutoNation, on an excellent outcome.”

The transaction underscores buyers’ strong demand for the Toyota franchise in today’s buy/sell market, particularly in the Southeast. For over 20 years, Toyota franchises have consistently achieved the highest sales per franchise of all brands (luxury and non-luxury) and boast the highest number of units in operation (“UIO”) per franchise at 31,000, 29% higher than its nearest competitor, driving consistently higher dealership profits. In addition, the franchise is held in the highest regard amongst dealers. In Kerrigan Advisors’ 2025 Dealer Survey, 86% of respondents have a high level of trust in the franchise (20+ percentage points higher than the nearest non-luxury competitor) and 42% of dealers expect Toyota franchises to see the value of their blue sky increase even further from today’s record levels (the highest non-luxury franchise in the survey for the 2nd consecutive year). All of these factors ultimately lead to Toyota franchises garnering some of the highest blue sky multiples in the buy/sell market today.

“The sale of Toyota of Newnan reflects buyers’ insatiable demand for Toyota franchises, particularly in high-growth markets like Newnan,” said Erin Kerrigan, Founder and Managing Director of Kerrigan Advisors. “We see that dynamic playing out in our Kerrigan Dealer Surveys where dealers consistently rank Toyota as the most trusted and most sought-after franchise. In a metro growing as fast as Atlanta, a market-leading store like Toyota of Newnan drew intense competition, resulting in premium blue sky pricing. It was a true privilege to represent the Tameron team, and we congratulate AutoNation on this strategic addition to its portfolio,” concluded Kerrigan.

Legal counsel for Tameron Automotive Group was Jeff Ingram of Ingram, Kalupa & Butler, P.C. HHM served as the seller’s accountant. Legal counsel for AutoNation was Lance Phillips of Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP.

About Kerrigan Advisors

Kerrigan Advisors is the leading sell-side advisor and thought partner to auto dealers nationwide. Since its founding in 2014, the firm has led the industry with the sale of over 440 franchises generating more than $10 billion in client proceeds, including two of the largest transactions in auto retail history – the sale of Jim Koons Automotive Companies to Asbury and Leith Automotive to Holman. The firm advises the industry’s leading dealership groups, enhancing value through the lifecycle of growing, operating and, when the time is right, selling their businesses. Led by a team of veteran industry experts with backgrounds in investment banking, private equity, accounting, finance and real estate, Kerrigan Advisors is the only firm in auto retail exclusively dedicated to sell-side advisory, providing its clients with the assurance of a conflict-free approach.

Kerrigan Advisors monitors conditions in the buy/sell market and publishes an in-depth analysis each quarter in The Blue Sky Report®, which includes Kerrigan Advisors’ signature blue sky charts, multiples, and analysis for each franchise in the luxury and non-luxury segments. To download a preview of the report, click here. The firm also releases monthly The Kerrigan Index™ composed of the seven publicly traded auto retail companies with operations focused on the US market. The Kerrigan Auto Retail Index is designed to track dealership valuation trends, while also providing key insights into factors influencing auto retail. To read the 2025 Kerrigan Dealer Survey, click here. To read the 2025 Kerrigan OEM Survey, click here. Kerrigan Advisors also is the co-author of NADA’s Guide to Buying and Selling a Dealership. Kerrigan Advisors also publishes a podcast, Beyond Blue Sky – A Kerrigan Conversation, where Kerrigan Advisors’ clients and industry leaders share the mindset, strategy and personal stories behind a once-in-a-generation transaction.