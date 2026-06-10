Cosylab and Heron Neutron Medical Corp. Sign Letter of Intent to Advance Global Deployment of Accelerator-Based BNCT Systems

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cosylab and Heron Neutron Medical Corp. announced today, 10 June 2026, the signing of a Letter of Intent to establish a strategic framework for joint market development to support the global deployment of Accelerator-Based Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (AB-BNCT) systems.

"This collaboration reinforces Cosylab`s strategic focus on advancing radiation therapy technologies and expanding our reach in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond," said Mark Pleško, CEO of Cosylab Share

The collaboration aims to accelerate the development and integration of sophisticated software solutions for use with AB-BNCT while strengthening AB-BNCT's international market access and business development. By combining Cosylab's proven expertise in mission-critical software and complex system integration with Heron's end-to-end BNCT platforms, the partnership aims to drive broader global clinical adoption of this highly targeted cancer treatment modality.

"AB-BNCT is emerging as one of the most promising approaches for treating difficult-to-treat and recurrent cancers," said Mark Pleško, Chief Executive Officer of Cosylab. "This collaboration reinforces our strategic focus on advancing radiation therapy technologies and expanding our reach in the Asia-Pacific region and beyond. We are committed to delivering impactful joint projects with Heron that accelerate market readiness and clinical adoption."

"This agreement represents a key step in Heron's international growth strategy," underlined Shen Hsiao-Lien, General Manager of Heron Neutron Medical Corp. "Working with Cosylab will strengthen our cross-regional capabilities and support the rapid scaling of AB-BNCT solutions in markets worldwide."

About Cosylab: Cosylab (www.cosylab.com) develops software and control systems for the world's most demanding scientific and medical technology environments, including particle accelerators, radiation therapy systems, fusion research facilities, and semiconductor equipment. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Cosylab operates globally across research institutions, hospitals, and industrial facilities.

About Heron Neutron Medical Corp.: Heron Neutron Medical Corp. develops integrated Accelerator-Based Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (AB-BNCT) systems that encompass accelerator technologies, neutron beamlines, treatment platforms, and full clinical workflow integration. The company is dedicated to advancing innovative cancer treatment solutions and expanding global access to BNCT.