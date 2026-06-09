SLB Collaborates with Qualcomm on Edge AI Solutions for Energy Operations

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global energy technology company SLB (NYSE: SLB) today announced a memorandum of understanding with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to enable edge AI solutions for the energy industry, supporting real-time operational decision-making across wells, facilities and production systems.

The collaboration combines Qualcomm Technologies’ low-power edge computing and AI processing capabilities, with SLB’s Agora™ edge AI and IoT solutions developed for remote and operationally complex environments.

“Together, SLB and Qualcomm Technologies aim to help operators apply AI more effectively across energy infrastructure,” said Rakesh Jaggi, president, Digital, SLB. “Many energy operations rely on real-time decision-making in remote environments where connectivity and responsiveness directly affect performance. AI systems designed around the realities of energy operations can help support more consistent and autonomous workflows across those environments.”

Energy operators are increasingly adopting automation and autonomous workflows across production environments, driving demand for agentic AI systems that can run closer to operations rather than relying solely on centralized systems. In remote energy infrastructure where connectivity, latency and operational continuity are critical, bringing AI closer to equipment and operational workflows can help support more responsive and resilient operations. This collaboration is expected to help operators modernize legacy operational environments while strengthening cybersecurity across operational technology layers.

“Many industrial environments require AI systems that can operate with limited power, constrained connectivity, separation between operational technology and information technology environments, and real-time operational demands,” said Nakul Duggal, EVP and Group GM, Automotive, Industrial and Embedded IoT, and Robotics, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “This collaboration brings Qualcomm Technologies’ low-power AI processing closer to energy operations, alongside operating assets, helping enable edge intelligence for new use cases and supporting progress toward more autonomous workflows."

The companies will focus on enabling AI applications across production operations using SLB’s digital production solutions and energy domain expertise together with Qualcomm Technologies’ low-power edge computing capabilities. The collaboration reflects growing industry interest in bringing AI closer to operations to support more autonomous and resilient energy systems.

Key Points:

SLB and Qualcomm Technologies are collaborating to support Edge AI deployment across energy operations, enabling real-time operational decision-making across wells, facilities and production systems.

The collaboration combines Qualcomm Technologies’ low-power edge computing and AI processing capabilities with SLB’s Agora™ edge AI and IoT solutions portfolio developed for remote and operationally complex environments.

Energy operators are increasingly adopting automation and autonomous workflows across production environments, driving demand for agentic AI systems that can run closer to operations rather than relying solely on centralized systems.

The collaboration reflects growing industry interest in bringing AI closer to operations to support more autonomous and resilient energy systems.

About SLB

SLB (NYSE: SLB) is a global technology company that has driven energy innovation for 100 years. With a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day on innovating oil and gas, delivering digital at scale, decarbonizing industries, and developing and scaling new energy systems that accelerate the energy transition. Find out more at slb.com.

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