Derq and AT&T Collaborate to Advance AI-Powered Transportation Infrastructure

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Derq, the intelligent transportation company enabling cities to prevent fatalities using proven, real-world AI at intersections, today announced it is collaborating with AT&T to accelerate the deployment of real-time safety and traffic intelligence across connected transportation ecosystems.

“Together with AT&T, we’re bringing near real-time safety intelligence into the infrastructure cities rely on to manage traffic, reduce risk and protect all road users at scale.” —Dr. Georges Aoude, Co-Founder and CEO of Derq Share

The agreement expands the relationship from initial investment to commercial collaboration, building on AT&T’s strategic investment in Derq in late 2024. Under the agreement, the companies will work together to integrate Derq’s transportation intelligence into AT&T’s Intelligent Transportation Platform (ITP) solution for cities and agencies.

Cutting-Edge Safety Intelligence Becomes Part of Transportation Infrastructure

Derq’s AI platform will serve as a key data input into AT&T’s ITP, supporting more responsive, connected, and safety-focused mobility systems.

Derq’s platform provides detection and analysis of critical roadway events as they happen, including:

Collisions and wrong-way driving

Close calls and safety hotspots

Road hazards — including animals, debris, fire, and low visibility conditions

Speed, congestion, and traffic pattern insights

These continuous insights and alerts feed into AT&T’s ITP to support traffic management centers, emergency response coordination, and connected vehicle applications.

“Transportation agencies need intelligent ways to connect infrastructure at the edge while supporting cloud-based, scalable data lakes, AI/ML pipelines for predictive decision-making, and insights across increasingly complex mobility environments,” said Usman Zafar, AVP Emerging Solutions at AT&T. “Our ITP is designed to support that transformation, and Derq’s safety intelligence adds an important layer of roadway insight that enables AT&T's Intelligent traffic management and advanced connected transportation use cases at scale.”

Scaling Deployment Through AT&T’s Infrastructure and Public Sector Reach

“This collaboration marks an important step in scaling the impact of our industry-leading analytics and V2X applications,” said Dr. Georges Aoude, Co-Founder and CEO of Derq. “Together with AT&T, we’re bringing safety intelligence into the infrastructure that cities rely on to manage traffic, reduce risk, and protect all road users at scale.”

Derq’s safety intelligence will complement AT&T’s Transportation solutions, alongside its connectivity, data, and network capabilities, as part of a broader transportation platform designed to support safer, more connected mobility across urban and highway environments. This creates a pathway to bring Derq’s AI-powered safety insights into connected transportation systems that support traffic operations, public safety, and future V2X and V2N applications.

As Cities Seek More Proactive Safety Tools, Advanced Intelligence Gains Importance

While many solutions in the market today focus on analyzing historical data and streamlining workflows, Derq’s platform is designed to identify and surface risks, fueling earlier intervention and more proactive traffic and safety management.

Connect with Derq at ITS America 2026

Derq will participate in this year’s ITS America Conference & Expo in Detroit, where Derq Co-founder and COO Karl Jeanbart will join AT&T and other transportation technology leaders for the session, “Building Future-Ready Digital Infrastructure Through Connectivity and Real-Time Insights,” on Thursday, June 11, from 1:00–2:00 p.m. ET in Room 310B. Derq will also exhibit at booth #2030.

About Derq

Derq is an AI-powered intelligent transportation company helping agencies improve safety and optimize traffic flow for all road users. An MIT spinoff founded in 2016, Derq's award-winning technology is deployed across the U.S., Canada, and the GCC region, with 20 patents and global recognition from leaders in AI and mobility. Learn more at https://www.derq.com.