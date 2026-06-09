Hays County Sheriff's Office Deploys Revelen.ai's ShotOptix to Deliver Ballistics Intelligence to Deputies in Minutes

SAN MARCOS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hays County Sheriff Anthony Hipolito today announced a new partnership with Revelen.ai, deploying the company's ShotOptix platform to put real-time ballistics intelligence in the hands of deputies directly at crime scenes. ShotOptix is an AI-powered device the size of a coffee cup that allows officers to scan spent cartridge cases and receive investigative leads in minutes. Results are primarily intended to identify the firearm and establish links to prior shootings, suspects, vehicles, or related cases, all while deputies are still on-scene and before suspects have time to leave the area.

Hays County anchors a stretch of the I-35 corridor in central Texas, where a single shooting can quickly span multiple agencies. For most agencies, ballistics analysis still means shipping evidence to a lab and waiting weeks for results, often long after the trail has gone cold. ShotOptix is designed to surface those connections at the source, so a spent cartridge case recovered by a Hays County deputy is checked against prior incidents the moment it is collected.

The deployment adds to a broader shift across law enforcement toward analyzing forensic evidence in the field, making intelligence once available only through centralized labs accessible to agencies of any size.

About Revelen.ai

Revelen.ai is a public safety technology company providing AI-powered intelligence solutions to law enforcement agencies nationwide. Founded on the principle that critical evidence should deliver answers in minutes rather than months, Revelen.ai’s ShotOptix platform enables patrol officers to analyze spent cartridge cases directly at crime scenes, generating real-time investigative intelligence. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit revelen.ai.

About the Hays County Sheriff's Office

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is the principal law enforcement agency serving unincorporated Hays County, Texas, serving more than 314,000 residents across one of the fastest-growing counties in the United States.

This release was prepared by Lt. Clint Pulpan with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office. For further media-related questions, contact the HCSO media phone at 512-216-5273 or email at so-pio@hayscountytx.gov.

For media inquiries regarding Revelen.ai, contact Bonfire Partners at press@bonfirepartners.io.